El-Sayed Adds to His Greatest Misses With Claim That Hard Work Is a 'Cult'

Abdul El-Sayed, the Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate in Michigan, was a headliner at this weekend's Islamic Society of North America’s (ISNA) 63rd Annual Convention in Detroit. The lineup at this conference appears to include all the "never done wells," Israel haters, and Iran apologists. The Free Beacon reported that one of the previously announced panel speakers, Tariq Masood, was removed because he reportedly forced his 13-year-old niece into marriage.

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Lovely.

Democratic Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed is scheduled to speak at an Islamic convention this weekend—six days before the 25th anniversary of 9/11—on a panel alongside a "9/11 truther" and a Muslim cleric conspiracy theorist who has called for an "examination" of the official narrative surrounding the terrorist attacks. El-Sayed is headlining the Islamic Society of North America's annual convention in Detroit on Saturday. There, El-Sayed will speak on a panel to examine a "turmoiled America" alongside left-wing pundit Cenk Uygur and Zaid Shakir, an outspoken New Jersey-based cleric, according to a convention itinerary.

The Saturday panel was titled: "Cultivating God Awareness in a Turmoiled America," which says it all. America is the problem and we're going to tell you why that is. El-Sayed did his usual faux-preacher pontification, giving Republican opponent Mike Rogers additional fodder for his campaign ads.

But get El-Sayed's latest Hot Take: Believing that hard work will help one get out of poverty and achieve success is cultic.

Yeah, that's going to go over well with Michiganders.

WATCH:

Abdul El-Sayed: Being poor is not a failure. We need to push back against the cult of hard work. pic.twitter.com/MD6S4TsKf9 — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 4, 2026

We've got this culture in our society, that we've allowed to fester, where, we think that when people... when people don't have means, it's because they have failed. Poverty is not a failure, that when people live in persistent poverty, it is a failure on our society and not on those people.

Note El-Sayed mentions nothing of personal responsibility in this equation. It is all American society's fault but never that person's fault.

El-Sayed continued:

And we should be driving that conversation and have the courage to have that conversation against this "Cult of Hard Work," like everyone's got bootstraps to pull up.

The moderator Azhar Azeez (without a head covering or hijab, mind you), chimed in with, "Amen, brother," as the audience clapped like happy seals.

I was born and raised in the Midwest. The majority of Midwesterners that I know, no matter their religious or non-religious affiliations, honor hard work. We were raised to believe that in all labor there is profit, and laziness gets you nowhere. You may not gain riches untold, but working hard and keeping yourself out of trouble will always produce a profitable result, whether that is a stable home, being able to feed your family, or the ability to save so you have money in the bank. The degree to which one profits is up to the individual, but it is an achievable goal.

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And it's not just a societal premise, it's a scientific one. El-Sayed loves to tout how he is a "scientist," mostly to deflect from the label of "socialist," as this exchange shows.

WATCH:

Abdul El-Sayed: "I’m not a socialist, I’m a scientist, I’m a doctor. If I had one political philosophy it’s that I want us to build what we would build if we took seriously the idea that all of our kids were all of our kids..." pic.twitter.com/zR6Zi7PYGy



El-Sayed has frequently… — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 5, 2026

Abdul El-Sayed: "I’m not a socialist, I’m a scientist, I’m a doctor. If I had one political philosophy it’s that I want us to build what we would build if we took seriously the idea that all of our kids were all of our kids..." https://x.com/MarcoFoster_/status/2095900955371852179/video/1 El-Sayed has frequently used this as a central part of his political identity even listing himself as a "physician" when there’s an overwhelming evidence that he’s had no experience as a licensed medical doctor. He never did a medical residency, never passed his board exams, and never held a state medical license in Michigan, New York, or anywhere else.

So, for El-Sayed to compare hard work to a cult is quite telling. As stated above, he has used the title of "Doctor," without doing the hard work of completing a residency, passing board exams, or practicing medicine on actual patients.

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As Vice President JD Vance asserted, El-Sayed continues to play the fool and spout collectivist claptrap disguised in flowery language. El-Sayed does not seem to be able to help himself as he insults and demeans the very people he claims he wants to represent. From football, to Mackinac Island, now we can add hard work to that list.

His campaign to grab that U.S. Senate seat is going so well.

Not really.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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