A 'Mole' in The El-Sayed Campaign? Compromising New Photo Has People Wondering

Abdul El-Sayed has plenty to worry about in his Michigan Senate campaign.

First of all, he's a radical socialist. Secondly, he's an Islamist. Lastly, and maybe worst of all, he wears pink trash bags and looks like an "oompa loompa."

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That's according to Spencer Pratt, the dubiously ousted L.A. mayor's candidate who took time out to "trash" El-Sayed.

Then he asked a damn good question: Does the campaign have a "mole" on its hands?

Oompa Loompa Abdul has a mole on his staff trying to sabotage him. First, ignore how dumb it is to put him next to a normal-sized man. Then you're going to let him wear a pink trash bag? It's drizzling. Nobody else is wearing a poncho. This guy is truly a weapons-grade pussy. Like...was he worried that his Kirkland Signature XS black polycotton v-neck was gonna get ruined? As if he doesn't have an entire Toyota Hilux full of 'em in his convoy?



Things that make you go 'hmmm.'

Let's consider the evidence. For some inexplicable reason, Abdul El-Sayed decided it would be wise to slam the all-American sport of football.

“The toxic masculinity at the heart of America’s most popular sport — and men’s sports culture more generally — is way deeper than a few emails or a Jay-Z turnaround.”

He also wrote that in locker rooms and on sidelines, “Racism, misogyny, and homophobia were lingua franca,” and complained about a long-running “bro” culture.

Abdul also said he felt free on the field as a high school player but got “a hefty dose of the worst kinds of racist taunting” off it. Then held up Ted Lasso as a better model because he cries, talks through problems, bakes biscuits, and smiles constantly.

To paraphrase Jimmy Dugan, "There's no crying in football."

Then he threw down on the Michigan-Ohio (State) rivalry and it backfired spectacularly.

“Well, I’ll tell you what I’m excited about. All right, it’s about to be football season, and you mentioned Ohio for some reason in this interview, and I can’t wait to beat Ohio. And let’s just remember, J.D. Vance — Ohio J.D. Vance, Peter Thiel J.D. Vance — is coming to Michigan next week. They are putting a spotlight on this campaign for a reason.”

The notorious LOC took him down a few notches for that slip-up.

It's Ohio State, poser.



Seriously, he should lose by 10 points just for this. https://t.co/Zd3B7rcbjm — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) August 28, 2026

Mike Rogers also torched him in an ad that pointed out that football isn't "racist" and boys don't belong in girl's sports.

Football isn’t racist, and men don’t belong in women’s sports. Thats not the Michigan way. pic.twitter.com/0XfonIFP0o — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) August 29, 2026

Then there is the Hasan Piker stuff, which has been a thorn in the candidate's side for the entire campaign.

You know it's bad when even Katy Tur roasts you on MSNOW over the cozy association.

Katy Tur: "Jewish voters are worried about your association with Hasan Piker. Why keep him so close?"



El-Sayed: "This campaign is not about a streamer from California"



Tur continues to press him, but he refuses to disavow Piker pic.twitter.com/fTcKDDGVhT — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) August 28, 2026

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Tur called him out over his 9/11-supporting commie buddy.

"Jewish voters are worried about your association with Hasan Piker. Why keep him so close?" she asked.

"This campaign is not about a streamer from California," he replied.

Lame. All he had to do was say that Hasan Piker is a commie extremist and he disagrees with his views.

Of course, Abdul El-Sayed doesn't disagree with his views. That's the problem.

So, whoever it is in El-Sayed's campaign that might be acting as a "mole" in his campaign, keep it up.

America salutes you.

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