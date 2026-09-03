The Essex Files: Hollywood’s Moral Decay — Why 180 Jewish Entertainers Are Shielding Mark Ruffalo

More than 180 Jewish entertainers recently signed an open letter backing actor Mark Ruffalo against criticism over his public activism regarding Israel and Gaza. The latest controversy erupted after Ruffalo opposed the high-profile media merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery, pointing to tech contracts with the Israeli military to attack the deal.

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Conservative and pro-Israel groups argued that using foreign military claims to target a domestic corporate transaction crossed into antisemitic tropes. Rather than addressing that concern, the open letter framed all criticism as unfair industry pressure and cast Ruffalo as a figure under siege. In doing so, it reveals something larger about Hollywood: a willingness among some Jewish public figures to prioritize progressive solidarity over the hard lessons of Jewish history and the security of the Jewish state.

Ruffalo has long been outspoken. He has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, endorsed the International Criminal Court’s pursuit of Israeli leaders, and repeatedly treated Israel’s defensive war after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre as the primary moral offense. Hamas terrorists murdered about 1,200 people that day, mostly civilians, and took more than 250 hostages.

Mark Ruffalo is being defended by more than 170 Jewish entertainment figures in a new open letter rejecting Paramount's claim that Ruffalo fueled “antisemitic tropes”:



“The time is over for spurious charges of antisemitism to be trotted out, this time in the defense of war,… pic.twitter.com/tlBeYK7UJA — Variety (@Variety) September 1, 2026

The group’s charter and actions leave no doubt about its goal of destroying Israel. Ruffalo’s language does not treat that reality as decisive. Instead, it elevates casualty figures from a war Hamas deliberately prolonged by embedding among civilians and rejecting successive cease-fire proposals that would have returned hostages. Conflating those defense operations with corporate antitrust fights shows how far the progressive anti-Israel crusade now extends into everyday industry business.

The letter from the entertainers does not grapple with any of this. It treats the protests against Ruffalo as the problem rather than examining whether his charges against Israel meet a basic standard of accuracy or fairness. Jewish identity is not a political loyalty test, and Jews disagree among themselves on policy. Yet history supplies a clear warning. For centuries, accusations of collective guilt, exaggerated claims of influence, and the denial of Jewish self-defense have preceded real violence.

Someone please tell my why?



More than 180 Jewish entertainers and artists signed a letter on Tuesday "proudly" voicing support for actor mark Ruffalo after he was accused of antisemitism.



Can they not see what is right in front of their faces???



This is from their atrocious… pic.twitter.com/QRuUA0w8EW — Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek (@karenalainehunt) September 2, 2026

After Oct. 7, antisemitic incidents rose sharply in the United States and Europe. Encampments, street protests, and social media campaigns often slid from criticism of Israeli policy into open celebration of Hamas. Against that backdrop, high-profile Jewish figures lining up behind rhetoric that paints Israel as uniquely evil look less like independent thought and more like an effort to stay on the right side of industry fashion.

Entertainment has always rewarded certain postures. In recent years the preferred posture has been a progressive internationalism that views Western power, including Israeli power, with suspicion while treating groups like Hamas with a measure of understanding. Actors and writers who adopt that posture find affirmation.

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Those who insist that a Jewish state has the same right to defend its citizens as any other nation risk being labeled extremists. The result is a quiet inversion: Jewish performers who distance themselves from Israel’s right to exist as a secure democracy receive applause, while those who defend it face professional friction. Faith and peoplehood become optional when they conflict with the dominant script.

This is not a call for silence on Palestinian suffering. The civilian toll in Gaza is real and tragic. Responsibility for that toll begins with the decision by Hamas to launch a massacre, refuse to release hostages, and use its own population as cover. Israel’s imperfect but democratic institutions, independent courts, and repeated offers of territorial compromise stand in contrast to the rejectionism and theocratic brutality of its enemies. Pretending otherwise does not advance peace. It simply makes the next Oct. 7 more likely.

The letter in support of Ruffalo is free speech, and the signers are entitled to it. What they are not entitled to is immunity from the observation that their stance aligns with a broader cultural pattern in which Jewish safety and historical memory rank below the need to signal the correct politics. Hollywood’s moral confidence has always been selective.

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On this issue, it remains so. Jewish entertainers who treat Israel’s defenders as the greater threat while soft-pedaling the record of those who openly seek Jewish destruction have made a choice. History will record whether that choice looks wise.

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