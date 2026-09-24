NYC Kitten Rescue Says 'NO F***KING MAGA' – and Yes, It Gets Even Wilder

You know a story is going to be crazy when you see that PETA is the voice of reason, and such is the case with a kitten rescue in Rockaway Beach, New York, called Itty Bitty City Kitties.

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The folks who run Itty Bitty City Kitties, it seems, would rather shout their leftist rage into the void than actually see kittens go to good homes. In a series of social media posts, the so-called rescue made their adoption policy clear: "NO F***ING MAGA."

Oh, and there was the obligatory "Free Palestine" post, because that's what cats apparently really care about – to heck with food and scratches as long as Hamas is allowed to continue its reign of terror.

NYC kitten rescue defends 'NO F-KING MAGA' adoption policy as PETA calls for it to be abolished https://t.co/K1wMdFUxgh pic.twitter.com/m7LyKJERGK — New York Post (@nypost) September 24, 2026

You won't be surprised to find out that Itty Bitty City Kitties – which describes itself as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission "is saving the tiniest of orphan felines, neonatal infant kittens, helping them to grow and thrive" – is run by a woman. Samantha Knox, the rescue's director, is apparently behind the social media posts that read more like a political screed than an actual desire to place kittens with loving families.

“MAGA? Nope.” “Conservative? Nope.” “‘I’m not political’? Nice loophole. Still nope.” An accompanying image of a kitten bore the message, “NO. F–KING. MAGA.”

When questioned about these posts, Knox said, "As an animal welfare rescue, our primary responsibility is ensuring the animals in our care go to safe, compassionate homes."

She continued, “A history of celebrating harm or abuse, be it toward people or animals, is one of the biggest red flags in animal rescue. We stand by our mission and will never place a vulnerable animal with anyone, ever, who we feel is a danger to the welfare of the animal.”

“Itty Bitty City Kitties does not screen or reject applicants based on registered political party affiliation MAGA is a political movement and ideology, not a recognized political party," Knox responded when asked whether someone who publicly identifies as MAGA, but has no record of cruelty to animals, could adopt from her rescue.

(Sane people might find themselves wondering at this point how safe the kittens actually are with someone like Samantha Knox.)

PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk blasted this warped way of thinking, calling it a "humancentric" way of thinking that should be abolished. Commented Newkirk, “Homeless animals don’t care which side of abortion you are on or whether you believe in global warming or support Palestine or Israel or if you don’t vote at all, ever. They care if you love them and will give them a good home.”

🇺🇸 NYC kitten rescue Itty Bitty City Kitties says MAGA supporters, conservatives, and even some people who call themselves apolitical can be rejected from adopting its cats, posting a graphic that reads “NO. F---ING. MAGA.”@PETA is now calling for the policy to end, arguing… pic.twitter.com/RAI1GLu06k — NewsForce (@Newsforce) September 24, 2026

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🇺🇸 NYC kitten rescue Itty Bitty City Kitties says MAGA supporters, conservatives, and even some people who call themselves apolitical can be rejected from adopting its cats, posting a graphic that reads “NO. F---ING. MAGA.” @PETA is now calling for the policy to end, arguing animal rescues should judge adopters on whether they can safely care for a cat, not their politics.

On September 10, the one-year anniversary of Charlie Kirk's assassination, Itty Bitty City Kitties posted an image of a kitten alongside the words, “Kittens. Don’t. Mourn. Nazis.” The image was overlaid with, “For absolutely no reason at all on this day one year later…” and the post's caption read, “Just a little kitten making sure we all know where we stand,” followed by the hashtags “#kitten,” “#cat,” “#politics” and “#iykyk.”

This woman has clearly lost the plot and rather hilariously, not to mention publicly, shown the dangerous lack of self-awareness that plagues the Left. These kittens need loving homes, not a political purity test – and they certainly don't need to be used as furry little props for someone's ideological tantrum.

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