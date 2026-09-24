Woke Lawyers Fled En Masse — Now Harmeet Dhillon Is Recruiting a Conservative Legal Army to Kill DEI

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon is restocking the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division with conservative lawyers after a mass exodus of the old guard.

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Dhillon said the division is “dedicated to eradicating DEI, cleaning up voter rolls, prosecuting religious discrimination, and more,” in an X post on Thursday.

She pointed applicants to a DOJ hiring page and invited them to “join the fight.”

Dhillon's rallying cry follows the departure of more than 300 of the division’s 400-plus attorneys over the past 19 months, a collapse Bloomberg Law tied to Dhillon’s overhaul of the office’s priorities.

"The Justice Department’s gutted Civil Rights Division is rebuilding with lawyers steeped in conservative advocacy and Republican politics with a new mission to wage partisan fights and defend gun rights," the outlet reports.

Yes, please.

"The Civil Rights Division is one of the largest divisions here at Main Justice here in D.C.," Dhillon said in a recent Salem News Channel interview with Kurt Schlichter.

"When I started, it had about 400 attorneys in it, and when we came in and told the lawyers here that we were going to be implementing the President's executive orders and prioritizing getting rid of DEI and cleaning up voter rolls and, you know, doing some of these important things that the American people voted for, eventually about 300 of those attorneys quit."

"And so, they self-deported," she smirked.

The @CivilRights Division is dedicated to eradicating DEI, cleaning up voter rolls, prosecuting religious discrimination, and more. Join the fight @theJusticeDept here:https://t.co/XHFvdyi9VB pic.twitter.com/wNLvYl7Hwa — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) September 24, 2026

Think about that for a minute — 75 percent of the lawyers in the Civil Rights Division fled the scene when it became clear that President Trump wanted a focus on eliminating racial discrimination (in the form of racist DEI policies) and cleaning up elections.

When people talk about draining the swamp, this is what they mean. The problem is, you then have to fill that swamp with crisp, clean water. As Dhillon explains, budgetary restraints and DOGE restrictions made doing that a slow-moving task. But she's doing it.

"I'm really happy to say that I recruited over 100 great legal professionals here to the DOJ," she announced. "We have revitalized our efforts."

Dhillon said her division is "making sure that American citizens are not discriminated against in hiring" and "helping our states to stop illegal voting."

It'd be interesting to hear from those who walked away from their jobs to explain why those are bad things.

Nearly 300 former DOJ career employees penned a letter last October explaining their thinking, accusing the Trump DOJ of failing “to uphold the rule of law, to keep our country safe, and to protect civil rights.”

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Which is a whole boatload of projection for a group that twiddled their thumbs and whistled through the graveyard while former President Joe Biden did exactly that.

"This administration’s lies about the 'deep state' and exaggerations about government inefficiency have eroded the respect our country once held for public servants," the former deep state members wrote.

DOJ spokesperson Kiersten Pels tells Bloomberg Law that the division “remains dedicated to protecting the rights of all Americans" and they "are grateful to the 100 lawyers and staff who have joined our team."

"We look forward to welcoming 100 more,” she added.

The new team is being built to sue states over voter-roll data, challenge race-based DEI programs, and enforce civil-rights laws in the direction President Trump has ordered — not the one the Biden-era division spent years pursuing.

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