Brandon Gill Brutally Exposes 'Latina Power' Congresswoman Who Wants to Abolish ICE

Texas GOP Rep. Brandon Gill (26) has repeatedly shown — including at the GOP midterm convention earlier this September — that he’s one of the party’s strongest communicators on illegal immigration and silly woke nonsense.

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Democrat Rep. Delia Ramirez (IL-3) found that out the hard way Wednesday as she pushed for a law that would abolish ICE and the Department of Homeland Security and instead spend the money on “social services.” The self-described anchor baby shows no regard for our laws and seems to imagine our country as a cool place for foreigners to drop in and get free stuff.

Here’s her brilliant idea on how we should deal with illegal immigration, which skyrocketed under the Biden administration, drove up rents and costs for American citizens, and paved the way for a number of high-profile crimes and murders.

NEW: Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL), who has said she is a “proud anchor baby”, will hold a press conference in Chicago tomorrow morning to introduce legislation that would “dismantle DHS” & “abolish ICE”.



Ramirez says her “Reimagining Safety Act” would “repeal the authorities that… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 22, 2026

NEW: Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL), who has said she is a “proud anchor baby”, will hold a press conference in Chicago tomorrow morning to introduce legislation that would “dismantle DHS” & “abolish ICE”. Ramirez says her “Reimagining Safety Act” would “repeal the authorities that give DHS its power, and redirect all funds from DHS to programs that working families rely on,” as well as “create a new human- and community-centered federal department that promotes collective safety.”

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin pointed out just how bat-guano crazy her proposal is: “Keep in mind, dismantling all of DHS would include dismantling Border Patrol, CBP, the Coast Guard, and Secret Service, not just ICE.” What could go wrong?

Gill took notice and hammered the daft congresswoman on social media:

.@RepDeliaRamirez shows exactly why it’s time to end birthright citizenship for the children of illegal aliens: it can empower those with no loyalty to America to dismantle it from within.



My Citizenship Act would shut down this dangerous abuse. https://t.co/TgUWQkeTA8 — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) September 23, 2026

The Citizenship Act he mentions above would significantly narrow the “right” of automatic birthright citizenship for children of people he calls “invaders.”

In response, Ramirez came back at him not with the law, not with what’s best for the country, but with the amorphous, virtue-signaling phrase, “Latina power.”

It’s called Latina Power, Brandon! 💁🏽‍♀️



And BTW, your bill is unconstitutional…Learn how to legislate. https://t.co/Alc0Rifnq9 — Congresswoman Delia C. Ramirez (@repdeliaramirez) September 23, 2026

Instead of focusing on solving a very real problem — illegal immigration and the refusal of some newcomers to assimilate into the American way of life — Ramirez resorts to identity politics. The fact that someone is female and/or Latino (Latinx?) does not automatically bestow citizenship upon them, Delia.

She should have known better than to tangle with Gill, a far more eloquent lawmaker than herself:

I believe in American Power— which means being able to control who comes into our country and that the golden ticket of citizenship should belong to Americans first and Americans only.



Your parents were illegal aliens who showed no regard for our nation or its laws when they… https://t.co/HcGngXR37w — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) September 24, 2026

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I believe in American Power— which means being able to control who comes into our country and that the golden ticket of citizenship should belong to Americans first and Americans only. Your parents were illegal aliens who showed no regard for our nation or its laws when they came here. You should be beyond grateful that a legal loophole allowed you to enjoy the fruits of a first world nation. Instead, you're working to end immigration enforcement-- telling actual Americans that their birthright doesn't belong to them and that our nation and its culture has no meaning or value to you. You have no love or appreciation for America because, at the end of the day, you still proudly consider yourself a Guatemalan before you are a citizen of America.

Game, set, and match, Gill.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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