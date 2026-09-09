'Liars and Scoundrels': Trump Excoriates Leftist Rags Over 9/11 Ground Zero Claims

President Donald Trump and the far-left, once-respected New York Times have long been at odds because the Grey Lady has repeatedly reported inaccurate stories about him and portrayed him as the devil in a red tie.

Advertisement

We could go on and on with a list of their hit pieces, which were often then echoed by the rest of the mainstream mob, but think the Steele Dossier, the Charlottesville “very fine people” remark, the Hunter Biden laptop from hell, the “suckers and losers” comment about our military — so, so many instances where they’ve shaded what really happened or flat-out got it wrong.

In fact, a Harvard study conducted during his first term determined that 87 percent of the NYTimes' stories about him were negative. Hardly a trustworthy, neutral arbiter.

On Tuesday, they published a piece about Trump’s claim that he visited the Twin Towers following the devastating 9/11 attacks. The president had referred to that visit in remarks at the Steel Across America event on the White House Ellipse earlier Tuesday.

“This was the latest in Mr. Trump’s evolving — and often disputed — account of his actions on Sept. 11 and in its aftermath,” the Times sneered, “when he was working as a real estate developer in New York City.” They also quoted a former fire chief who claimed he never saw Trump on site and complained that there weren't photos documenting every single one of the president's memories.

I think many people down there following the most devastating in-country attack in our country's history had more important things to do than get video footage of a then-private citizen.

One guy’s memory is enough to question Trump’s presence when there’s video clearly showing him in the area on September 13?

Shaking my head.

New York Magazine also got involved in the “takedown” and printed a story titled, “Trump Tells Weird Lie About Where He Was on 9/11.” They rely heavily on the TDS-riddled CNN reporter Daniel Dale, so it’s hard to give much credence to their hit piece either.

Did you think Donald Trump would take all this lying down? Nossir. He blasted out a long social media post excoriating both left-wing rags, and he included videos of him on-site:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The president had particularly harsh words for his longtime foe, NYT White House correspondent Maggie Haberman:

The Failing New York Magazine wrote a story that I wasn’t down at the World Trade Center after the Tragedy of September 11th, because nobody saw me there. Well, I don’t think I would be the first thing on anyone’s mind but, I was there, obviously not on the same day as the collapse, but shortly thereafter, with a large group of Construction Workers. I discussed it today during my Remarks on the Ellipse, in Washington, D.C., for Tunnel to Towers. Everything I said was exactly accurate and, to prove the point, I am attaching clips of me there with numerous of my people, including my then Head of Security, Matthew Calamari, who has confirmed that very sad trip to Lower Manhattan, many times, to many different Journalists, but it’s a story that just won’t die. The Fake News doesn’t want to listen, even when they know their story is false. That’s why their approval ratings are at an All Time LOW, but mine are VERY HIGH! On another September 11th front, Maggot Hagerman continues to say that I did not go to the New York World Trade Center event, but the Pentagon instead, because they wouldn’t let me speak in New York. Maggot knows that this is a lie! I have been to the New York solemn ceremony numerous times, and nobody speaks. It is a stated fact that, “Politicians and public officials are not permitted to deliver speeches or remarks at the official September 11 anniversary remembrance ceremony at the World Trade Center site in New York.” Certainly I would not want to violate that, even if I could. I speak enough, and it just so happens that the strong request was made for me to be at the Pentagon instead, with VP Vance handling our Administration’s representation in New York. Hagerman, unattractive both inside and out, fully knows that her story is made up. She knows less about me than the average reporter “on the beat.” I haven’t spoken to her in a long time, and certainly there was no “fact checking” for her story — There never is! Let her reveal her sources, because they don’t exist.Again, speeches are not made at the New York event and, even if they were, I never asked to speak. Fake News is getting worse and worse in the U.S.A. It’s very important to comment so that people understand what liars and scoundrels these so-called “journalists” are. They’re angry, and sick, over the fact that I won the Presidential Election three times! I hereby demand a retraction from Maggot, and also, for whoever wrote the fake story for New York Magazine. Again, check out the clips of me at the World Trade Center site. I was there as soon as the Law allowed. Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Advertisement

In the post, Trump also refers to a Times story in late August which claimed the president wanted to speak at the 25th anniversary of 9/11 at the site of Ground Zero, but wasn’t invited, so is relegated to speaking at the Pentagon instead.

There were 184 victims of the terrorists’ crash into the Pentagon, so it’s insulting that the outlet would consider speaking there a humiliation.

Here’s a video I’d like to share with NY Mag and the Times, taken two days after the attacks. Was Trump a first responder? Was he pulling victims from the wreckage? No. But he never said he was:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

We’ve seen a rush by America haters like NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and now the left-wing media to politicize what should be a solemn, somber memorial of that tragic day.

As we always say, you can’t hate the media (and now the DSA) enough.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.