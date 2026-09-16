Blistering House Report Accuses Dem Money Machine ActBlue of Actively Enabling Foreign Donations

ActBlue, the notorious Democrat digital fundraising platform, has long been accused by Republicans of enabling potential campaign donation fraud with its lax oversight standards. The stakes are high, given that the non-profit has processed over $19 billion since its founding in 2004.

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The operation has been a target of GOP investigations before, with congressional committees, the Justice Department, and at least one state attorney general calling out their failure to adequately prevent foreign contributions, straw donations, and other fraudulent activity.

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee concluded that the outfit significantly lowered its donation vetting — even after all the allegations of widespread abuse.

🚨 BREAKING: Our investigation found that ActBlue weakened fraud safeguards despite detecting significant fraud campaigns, including several from foreign sources.



Internal training even told staff to “look for reasons to accept contributions.”



Learn more below 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/iGuqIOuzHP — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 16, 2026

The report found that not only did ActBlue ease off on any meaningful oversight, but they actively worked to accept as many donations as they could, regardless of whether they looked fishy. It’s all about the Benjamins to them:

"The Committees’ oversight has found that ActBlue, in its own words, decided to take 'a more lenient approach' to fraud prevention in 2024, weakening its fraud-prevention policies at least twice even though internal assessments showed that these changes would result in a measurable increase in fraudulent contributions," the report said, citing an ActBlue staff report. "Similarly, internal trainings directed ActBlue’s fraud prevention team to 'look for reasons to accept contributions' rather than to examine them closely for indicators of fraud — as required by federal regulation. ActBlue took this lax approach to fraud prevention even though it had detected at least 22 significant fraud campaigns on the platform in recent years, including several from foreign sources."

One of the main things the blue money machine has been accused of is accepting foreign donations to campaigns, which, of course, is illegal. The report noted that ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones penned a letter to Committee on House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil (R-WI) claiming that they required a passport number for verification. What she left out is that they don’t actually check the number to see if it’s legit; they just ascertain whether it’s the right number of characters.

Doesn’t sound like oversight to me.

MORE FRAUD AT ACTBLUE: New information produced to @JudiciaryGOP, @HouseAdmin, and @GOPOversight shows just how unserious ActBlue’s fraud-prevention practices are.



Accepting foreign donations in U.S. elections is ILLEGAL.



ActBlue knows this, but repeatedly instructed its… — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 16, 2026

MORE FRAUD AT ACTBLUE: New information produced to @JudiciaryGOP, @HouseAdmin, and @GOPOversight shows just how unserious ActBlue’s fraud-prevention practices are. Accepting foreign donations in U.S. elections is ILLEGAL. ActBlue knows this, but repeatedly instructed its fraud prevention analysts to IGNORE red flags and “give the donor the benefit of the doubt” about contributions with foreign indicators. American elections belong to American citizens. The Committees will not stop pursuing the facts and working to make sure that our elections are only decided by Americans.

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ActBlue wasn’t overly concerned about pesky little red flags or foreign IP addresses, according to the committee:

The report also included excerpts purporting to show ActBlue supervisors green-lighting donations despite "red flags," including a memo lauding a donation as a "great accept" but noting, "Donor sometimes has an IP in Hong Kong, but none of their other signals raise any eyebrows." Another communication appears to show an ActBlue supervisor maintaining that a denied contribution "should have been accepted." The rest of the memo stated, "It is a foreign contribution, but the name/email match, the IP/billing match, a full address with the correct country code, and there were previously accepted and successful contributions."

Despite many public protestations of their innocence, several of the organization’s members — including Wallace-Jones — have taken the Fifth before Congress. Of course, that’s not an admission of guilt, but it sure ain’t a good look. RedState’s Teri Christoph reported in late August that plenty of foreign dough seems to have flowed through the digital doors:

After Wallace-Jones refused to answer questions back in June, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan (OH-04) revealed that all of ActBlue's fraud prevention team have either resigned or been fired and noted that the company's own board chairman had admitted it looked like $38 million of donations processed by the platform were of "foreign origin."

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Reports are great, and this one is big. Now, let’s get the DOJ prosecutors on the case.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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