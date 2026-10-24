Gen Z Represents and Stands on Offense for Conservatism: We Just Need to Back Their Play

In Alabama, the Yellowhammer State's Republican leadership recently launched The Project Future Generation initiative, to connect young people with the Republican Party through outreach, engagement, and direct involvement with local party activity. It is a robust effort to build the generation that will hopefully carry conservatism and Republicanism forward.

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I'm glad someone has gotten the memo. There is too much denigration of Gen Z on both the Left and the Right, and part of that fuels the missteps and stupid takes on both sides in their faulty attempts to engage Gen Z in politics, not to mention life. For example, many of them would prefer to work and learn how to budget rather than live off $20 burritos or handouts. Many more are not on board with New York's Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran "Commie" Mamdani, nor are they drinking the Kool-Aid of DSA socialism. Gen Zer Xavier Rousseau is a social media and political influencer who lights up PragerU and other media outlets with his common-sense logic and fiery takes.

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ARREST Abdul El-Sayed and DEPORT his mother https://t.co/ZJYLOOgFPV — Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAER) October 23, 2026

So Gen Zers and in a few years, Gen Alpha, are looking to become a force and continue to pursue true connection, purpose, and a cause greater than themselves. One of the reasons why is many of them are returning to faith, and they are pursuing avenues that cut off screens and technology; they are instead engaging in the analog world, such as Project Future Generation or other groups that encourage RL (real life) connection.

I ❤️Gen Z. They will save America! 🇺🇸 — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) August 11, 2026

At Monday's Grand Ole Party GOP rally in Northwest Alabama, one of Project Future Generation's leaders, high school senior Harrison Chandler, gave a speech that made an indelible impression on the mostly Baby Boomer and Gen X crowd. Chandler followed the tribute video to Charlie Kirk that was first aired at the Dallas RNC (Republican National Committee) midterm convention, then Chandler jolted the more aged audience awake by asking:

The question that we need to sit with tonight is: what are we going to do with what we have been given? Charlie Kirk believed that young Americans were the future, were not just the future of our country, but that we had a responsibility to the present. And I believe the exact same thing, and that's why I'm here tonight. I believe that the future of America is worth fighting for.

This was refreshing, not to mention encouraging. It was the last thing many of these Boomers and Gen Xers expected to hear. Chandler reminded the crowd that for Gen Z, Charlie Kirk is the North Star.

Chandler continued:

Charlie Kirk inspired a generation of young people to realize that their voices matter, their values matter, and that politics is not just about their parents or grandparents, something that their parents or grandparents care about or something that they keep up with. He showed us that we don't have to wait until we are older, until we can make a difference, but that we can make a difference right now. Young people are asking questions. And young people are realizing that the future of America is in their hands.

Here, here! We are fortunate that Gen Zers are actively taking up the torch of conservatism and moving it forward through their fresh insights and activism.

People might not realize it yet, but Charlie Kirk’s assassination will be a defining moment for Gen Z. — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) September 10, 2025

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Cameron Arcand is a RedState alum, who wrote for us when he was a wee lad in college. Now Arcand is a senior Washington correspondent for our sister site Townhall, representing Gen Z and conservatism with veracity, wit, and enthusiasm. Arcand recently was a featured panelist on the U.K.'s GB News, and he did an awesome job bursting the bubble of British pomposity and the socialist bent of many of that country's politicos and writers with whom he squared off.

During the appearance by Arcand, he managed to level one pompous British panelist, ably explaining Economics 101 in two sentences.

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This liberal commentator is "wary" of cutting red tape. @cameron_arcand couldn't believe what he was hearing and put him in his place. https://t.co/HXZIAEq2oP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 24, 2026

BRITISH LIB: I'm always very wary about comments about cutting red tape. It's usually political code for letting rich, private sector individuals get their way at the cost of communities whilst individuals people queue for food at food banks, whilst our public services crumble. And as I said, the super rich get even richer. GB NEWS HOST: They'll make jobs for them, they won't have to queue at food banks, they'll be able to afford nice things. They'll have jobs. BRITISH LIB: Okay, so why can't they? Why are people queing for food banks? Why are people struggling, and languishing, ARCAND: Because there aren't jobs because you're moving the tax base to another country! That's what's happening. You're taking all the rich people that [sic] are creating these jobs, having these businesses, and they're packing up and they're moving somewhere else. And lower salaries result from all of that.

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No, Duh is my Gen X response, and Arcand mic-dropped in a way Gen Z gets it. Young Harrison Chandler, Arcand, and many of their Gen Z cohorts are doing yeoman's work to represent and articulate liberty, freedom, and free markets to their own generation in ways they understand.

Project Future Generation is the brainchild of conservative commentator and chairman of the RNC's Youth Advisory Council, Brilyn Hollyhand. Hollyhand has been a conservative advocate and commentator since he was in fourth grade. Now a student at Auburn University, he advocates that Gen Z must lead the charge against the Left and their penchant for destructive policies that seek to embed communism and destroy the American Dream for Gen Z and, ultimately, for all of us.

Gen-Z is paying for gas for the first time. They’re buying groceries for the first time. They’re paying rent for the first time. They’re about to start families. Gen-Z must be the generation that pushes back against the Left & restores the American Dream before it's too late. https://t.co/tRXEkT76rT — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) March 8, 2026

"Who can be the people to push back against that? College students. Why should they get involved? Think about it: [Gen-Zers] are in this era of life where [they are] paying for gas for the first time. You’re buying groceries for the first time. You’re paying rent for the first time. You’re about to start a family and buy your first home in a few short years. This pivotal era of life is so important...

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"Gen-Z must be the generation that pushes back against the Left & restores the American Dream before it's too late," he said on X.

In speaking out against the Gen Z detractors, Hollyhand made the bold declaration that Gen Z will embrace and fight for the American Dream, even when other generations are saying it has now passed.

The Democrats want young Americans to settle for permanent renting and cheap ramen so Somalian and Afghani refugees can take our jobs, housing, and American dream. I am here to tell you: Gen-Z says NO. https://t.co/fF9E2Fp0wk — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) August 14, 2026

Chandler ended his speech thusly:

But this responsibility that we need to carry belongs to each and every one of us. So, the adults here tonight, continue to encourage this next generation. Give them opportunities to lead. Give them opportunities to carry this responsibility forward. and continue to remind them of why this country is so special and why they are so blessed to live here.

Like Charlie Kirk and Brilyn Hollyhand, Harrison Chandler is letting us know that the generations before us have a responsibility to continue to lead, encourage, and assist Gen Z in becoming the leaders that will restore our constitutional republic and transform the world.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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