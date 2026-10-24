Barack Obama 'Declares War' on Pete Hegseth

Barack Obama is very concerned about Pete Hegseth's testosterone levels.

Or at least, he is concerned about Pete Hegseth's concern about testosterone levels.

The former president "declared war" on the War Secretary in a sprawling cringefest of a campaign rally in Cleveland, Ohio.

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Obama was in town to ostensibly stump for Democrat Senate candidate Sherrod Brown and gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton.

But as RedState's Becca Lower notes, Obama treated the rally more like an "open mic night" to try out his weakest joke material.

Amid jokes so stale and canned that even an SNL "comedy" writer would groan, he made a fairly serious accusation about Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth's grave offense? He cares about his looks and wants soldiers in the military to be manly.

OBAMA on IRAN WAR: Meanwhile, you've got the defense secretary who's squarely focused on the jawlines and testosterone levels of our troops. How much time do you think this Defense Secretary spends looking at himself in the mirror in the morning? https://t.co/n3IKX7k4Fg — Acyn (@Acyn) October 24, 2026

Whoa, what a burn. The attention-seeking former president with "immaculately pressed pants" has deep thoughts about narcissism.

But as Obama pandered to the Ohio audience, you can sense his real complaint about Hegseth's military leadership.

Hegseth has gone on a rampage through the DEI and LGBTQIA+ agendas with a martial fervor that would make General Sherman blush.

Within days of taking office in January 2025, Hegseth issued a blunt directive to the Pentagon bureaucracy: "DoD ≠ DEI."

The handwritten message came with an unmistakable warning: "No exceptions, name-changes or delays. Those who do not comply will no longer work here."

The new defense secretary proceeded to dismantle DEI offices, eliminate identity-based programming and discontinue official commemorations of identity months throughout the military.

He also ordered changes at the nation's service academies, directing officials to abandon race- and sex-based admissions preferences and remove DEI and critical race theory from their curricula.

The military's personnel policies were next.

Under President Trump's executive orders, Hegseth moved to end military service for personnel covered by the administration's transgender-service restrictions, arguing that military readiness and uniform standards must take precedence over gender identity.

He also tightened physical fitness requirements, grooming rules and weight standards, demanding that troops assigned to combat roles meet rigorous performance benchmarks.

The personnel shake-up extended to the Pentagon's highest ranks. Hegseth removed senior military leaders, including Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, while reviewing promotions and working to reduce the number of generals and admirals.

Then came his September 30, 2026, "State of the Force" address at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

"We are no longer the woke department or the weak department," Hegseth declared.

"Diversity is not our strength, unity is our strength."

The secretary also outlined new initiatives to modernize the military, including a proposed Autonomous Warfare Command for drones and robotics, partnerships with private-sector technology leaders, expanded officer-training programs and a new Office of Religious Affairs.

His priorities have remained remarkably consistent: combat readiness, physical discipline, technological superiority and what he calls the restoration of the "warrior ethos."

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As Hegseth explained at Quantico, the Pentagon's leadership philosophy has changed.

"The power is back in the hands of commanders and NCOs, not lawyers and HR reps."

"Telling someone to get in shape or shave or fix their uniform or start busting their ass, that's not discrimination. That's leadership."

Leadership isn't leaving the Oval Office and going public with every gripe about the current administration in a lame attempt to tarnish them with Alinskyite ridicule.

It's pulling back from the Pentagon's declining standards, misplaced priorities, and morale-killing initiatives. You know, the kind of terrible policies that trace back to Barack Obama.

So, at the end of the day, Barack Obama's attack on Hegseth is really about watching his warped "legacy" get dismantled.

It's not Hegseth's ego that is a problem with Barack Obama. Obama's ego is the problem with Barack Obama.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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