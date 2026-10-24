Barack Obama Rallies Democrats in OH but His Stand-Up Comedy Schtick Falls Flat

The Democrats seem to be going all out in the final weeks of the 2026 midterms, especially in the state of Ohio. One rally in Cleveland on Saturday featured none other than former President Barack Obama, who is stumping for two Democrats: Amy Acton for governor and Sherrod Brown for senator.

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First, he tried to use Governor Mike DeWine, who is sort of still a Republican, and his criticism of Republican U.S. Senate nominee Vivek Ramaswamy's recent brutal campaign ad about Acton. The Left and its media pals have tried to push the idea that this ad is "controversial" and a big "misstep" by Vivek.

As my colleague Teri Christoph recently wrote, there's nothing wrong with it. The ad featured Acton's mother, Donna Arthur, warning Ohio voters not to trust Amy Acton, since she had a habit of lying, whether about Ramaswamy in her ads or about her own background, to gain power. Take a look below, if you missed it.

Watch:

BOMBSHELL:



Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton’s own mother urges voters not to vote for her daughter.



“My name is Donna Arthur and I’m Amy Acton’s mother. I worked at Children and Family Service Association, building one of the first two sexual abuse programs in… pic.twitter.com/NP7nURpOmn — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) October 20, 2026

Ramaswamy, meanwhile, has refused to back down to the legacy media noise:

Ramaswamy defended the ad on Tuesday, telling reporters that Acton's account of her past "does deserve to be scrutinized." His campaign confirmed to the [Cincinnati] Enquirer that it will spend $4 million to air the ad across the state.

All right, here's Barack's attempt at schtick about it.

Watch:

President Obama on Governor candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's (R-OH) controversial campaign ad: "There is no line he will not cross. No low he will not sink to...there is a decency we should expect out of our public officials." pic.twitter.com/st6Q4pa5lK — CSPAN (@cspan) October 24, 2026

The best part of this has to be his tone-deafness about Republicans and especially conservatives when it comes to Gov. DeWine. Amy Acton, the Democrat he's stumping for here, was DeWine's Ohio Health Director during the start of the COVID pandemic - and she was key to putting in place - in one of America's deep red states - the sort of authoritarian crap you might expect in California or New York.

Amy Acton was Ohio Health Director during the state’s initial COVID response, and the resulting emergency orders carried her signature and statutory authority as director, issued as part of a broader response led by Governor DeWine’s administration. Those orders closed K-12 school buildings, restricted businesses, closed bars and restaurants to in-house patrons, limited public gatherings, restricted nursing-home visits, and required Ohioans to stay home except for essential activities.

Gov. DeWine did Buckeye voters no favors by not reining in or replacing Acton sooner. And he defended his administration's record on COVID, while saying Acton can't be blamed for the actions that he, as governor, is ultimately responsible for. This is not something the Democrats can easily wave away when Ohioans go in the voting booths on Election Day.

Then in another clip, Barack Obama goes after President Trump over building the White House ballroom, among other improvements he has made to the People's House, with the punchline supposedly about the Democrats' top midterms narrative, "affordability."

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Watch:

President Obama on President Trump: "He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory...so, he's clearly not focused on lowering prices for you." https://t.co/uqdlbWmNpU — CSPAN (@cspan) October 24, 2026

It's not the longest of videos, but you can tell from his mannerisms and tone, he feels like he's on a roll. He must think he's ready for a contributor spot on The Daily Show or Jimmy Kimmel's soon-to-be-off-the-air ABC talk show. Obama has no problem with repeating the debunked lie about Trump paving over the White House Rose Garden. Does that really surprise anyone at this point? Likely not.

This is what they do. These leftists believe that this kind of vicious attack is actually comedy. They think they are reaching people with the tactic. But that's only because they have trained their base to act like clapping seals.

I am sorry to tell you, Barack, but your act meant to put the Democrats over the line in the midterms fell flat on the laughter and honesty meters. Better luck next time.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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