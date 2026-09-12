Yankee Stadium Sicko Charged — It Would Appear That He's Suffering From a Severe Case of TDS

As my colleague Nick Arama reported, a man picked the 25th anniversary of 9/11 to run out onto the field at Yankee Stadium and wave a Palestinian flag.

It was particularly obnoxious because there were numerous tributes to those who were killed by radical Islamic terrorists that terrible day; first responders and family members of the victims were there, Lee Greenwood sang “God Bless the USA,” and the moment was deeply moving to many. The Yankees, meanwhile, are considered by many to be a New York treasure, and the stadium is where George W. Bush famously threw out the first pitch of World Series Game 3 just weeks after the airplane attacks brought the city to its knees.

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Even worse, this poor excuse for a human timed his hateful antics at 9:11 PM on the dot. As Arama wrote, this man’s actions were a “disgrace.”

Baseball fans BOO, CHANT 'USA' at Palestinian flag-waving PROTESTER during the 9/11 anniversary game — NYP



38-yo Kelly Marcucci stormed Yankee Stadium field during Friday's game, but was quickly taken down by NYPD



He's charged with interfering in a sporting event & trespassing pic.twitter.com/qZOyeiiEvR — RT (@RT_com) September 12, 2026

Now he’s been identified and arrested, and if you were expecting a purple-haired AWFL or a keffiyeh-wearing dude with a Middle Eastern name, you might be surprised to learn that the alleged perp is a 38-year-old Long Islander named Kelly Marcucci. The New York Times sports arm, The Athletic, said they’ve received communications from who they think is Marcucci:

In a message to The Athletic from a Facebook account appearing to belong to Marcucci, the 38-year-old said Saturday that he loves the United States and understands “that the nature of the protest makes people uncomfortable, to confront truths that they may not want to accept.” Marcucci wore a red, white and blue baseball jersey as he ran onto the field with “No Kings” written on the front and his name on the back. The Yankees declined to comment on the incident.

Fittingly, this cretin was tackled hard, though not hard enough, by stadium security. The crowd first burst into boos, but then chants of “USA! USA!”

Marcucci faces a misdemeanor for interfering with a professional sporting event and a violation for trespass. Those sound like pretty low charges to me; I think running onto a professional sports field while a game is in progress should be a felony. When one of these yahoos disrupts the contest like that, you have no idea what they’re up to and what danger they’re posing to players and fans.

According to one report, Marcucci may be yet another person suffering from the dreaded brain disorder, Trump Derangement Syndrome:

Hours before the incident, Marcucci reportedly posted a disjointed and erratic rant on Facebook discussing capitalism, Zionism, Saudi Arabia and the 9/11 attacks. He also referred to several prominent figures, including US President Donald Trump and podcaster Joe Rogan. In a Facebook story posted from the stadium, Marcucci shared a short video of himself in the stands wearing a jersey bearing the name “K. Marcucci”. The front of the jersey displayed the words “No Kings”, a phrase commonly associated with anti-Trump sentiment.

Who Is Kelly Marcucci? Man Charged After Storming Yankee Stadium Field With Palestinian Flag During 9/11 Gamehttps://t.co/tt9l4u1gD3 — One World News (@1OneWorldNews) September 12, 2026

The running-on-the-field act was cruel and unhinged enough, but the dude's No Kings message is so devoid of any meaning or seriousness. It just sounds good to leftists. I was at the GOP midterm convention, and on Thursday, RFK Jr. delivered a masterful speech in which he brutally exposed the whole idiocy of No Kings in one brilliant line about the 2024 Democratic presidential “nominee”:

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No voter ever cast a primary ballot for Kamala Harris, no elected delegate was ever consulted; the party of ‘No Kings’ simply anointed a queen.”

"The party of NO KINGS simply ANOINTED A QUEEN!" pic.twitter.com/Idggw5CDsL — Allen Mashburn (@RealMashburn4NC) September 11, 2026

As Arama also wrote, the whole affair was “sickening.” No word yet if Mayor Zohran Mamdani is planning to honor Marcucci at a Gracie Mansion ceremony.

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