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Sickening: Man Runs Onto Field at Yankee Stadium at 9:11 - What He Does Is a Disgrace

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Sep 12, 2026 7:15 AM
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Sickening: Man Runs Onto Field at Yankee Stadium at 9:11 - What He Does Is a Disgrace
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

It was a very moving day in New York City, with the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

There was a special recognition at Ground Zero, where the official commemoration took place. 

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But there were other memorials throughout the day, including at Yankee Stadium before the Yankees-Mets game.

Before the first pitch, the Yankees played a seven-minute video on the outfield scoreboard featuring members of the 2001 team reflecting on the aftermath of the attacks.

Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte, Paul O’Neill, Bernie Williams and Jorge Posada were among the former Yankees featured in the tribute.

Two people who lost their fathers in the attacks — Brielle Saracini and her husband, Sean McGuire — threw out the ceremonial first pitches.

Both were 10 years old when their fathers were killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

Some of the 2001 Yankees were in attendance at the game. 

Singer Lee Greenwood performed “God Bless the USA,” to rousing applause, followed by chants of “USA." 

But into that remembrance ran a horrible man waving a Palestinian flag. He ran onto the field at 9:11 PM, during the seventh inning.  

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That did not go over well. That's a slap in the face, on this day of all days, at that time. 

He was ultimately tackled. The crowd was not happy with this disgusting human being, and you had Yankees and Mets fans coming together to respond by chanting "USA! USA!" They tossed drinks at the man, who was kicking at the security/police as he was removed from the field.

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News Topics 9/11 | NEW YORK | MLB | SPORTS
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