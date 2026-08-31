Final Reckoning? Former Comey Advisor Subpoenaed in Leak Investigation

I call former FBI Director James Comey “St. James” because of his nauseating holier-than-thou attitude and his virtue-signaling book titles like “Higher Loyalty” and “Saving Justice.”

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His preening is especially galling because he’s been enmeshed in countless scandals, like his bewildering decision in 2016 to tell the world that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was basically guilty of mishandling classified information with her private email server, but he wasn’t going to charge her. What?

Following that debacle, his hands were all over the effort to push a debunked Russia collusion theory that kneecapped Donald Trump’s first term as president. More recently, he earned himself an indictment for posting “86 47,” an obvious reference to “getting rid of Trump,” and his pathetic insistence that he didn’t know what that meant destroyed what tiny shred of credibility he had left.

Now, his former advisor, personal lawyer, and close friend has reportedly been subpoenaed by the DOJ as part of their investigation into whether he leaked classified information to the media:

FIRST ON FOX: NEW GRAND JURY SUBPOENA ISSUED FOR COMEY ADVISER: Per multiple law enforcement sources- a new federal grand jury subpoena has been issued to Daniel Richman, James Comey’s longtime friend and former adviser, as part of a new investigation involving Comey, Richman… — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) August 31, 2026

FIRST ON FOX: NEW GRAND JURY SUBPOENA ISSUED FOR COMEY ADVISER: Per multiple law enforcement sources- a new federal grand jury subpoena has been issued to Daniel Richman, James Comey’s longtime friend and former adviser, as part of a new investigation involving Comey, Richman and the alleged disclosure of classified information to the NY Times. The subpoena to Richman revives scrutiny of the Comey/Richman classified-leak matter, which was investigated at the end of the first Trump administration and then closed during the Biden administration The significance here is that federal prosecutors have now opened a new grand jury investigation into the leaking of classified information and are again seeking information from Richman, one of the central figures in the prior Comey leak probe. This adds to the list of federal investigations into alleged misconduct by James Comey.

Comey has long been suspected of and investigated for using Richman as his go-between with the New York Times to leak potentially classified information to the outlet that he thought would be beneficial to him. In 2019, the DOJ’s inspector general referred St. James for prosecution over the leaks — but the DOJ, then under the direction of AG William Barr, declined to press charges. In 2025, a Virginia grand jury indicted him for making false statements to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding, but a judge ruled that interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan was unlawfully appointed and threw out the case. Anyone wonder why trust in our judiciary has plummeted during Trump 2.0?

🔥🚨 BREAKING — A federal grand jury has subpoenaed Daniel Richman, James Comey’s former advisor.



Reports say he is believed to have disclosed classified information to the New York Times.



He leaked documents in Trump’s first term in an attempt to damage the President.



The… pic.twitter.com/ZKbKYO6ovc — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) August 31, 2026

🔥🚨 BREAKING — A federal grand jury has subpoenaed Daniel Richman, James Comey’s former advisor. Reports say he is believed to have disclosed classified information to the New York Times. He leaked documents in Trump’s first term in an attempt to damage the President. The paper trail just got a subpoena.

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Comey seems like a cat with nine legal lives. Is Mr. “Higher Loyalty” finally running out of chances, though? Or will we see an actual example of “Saving Justice?”

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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