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Report: ICE Agent Shoots, Wounds Person in Austin, Texas

Sister Toldjah Follow @sistertoldjah
Sep 20, 2026 4:20 PM
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Report: ICE Agent Shoots, Wounds Person in Austin, Texas
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Breaking news this afternoon out of Austin, Texas, where a person was reportedly shot and wounded by an immigration enforcement agent in the North Austin neighborhood, per the Austin Statesman:

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A federal immigration agent shot and wounded a man Sunday in North Austin, according to three state and local officials briefed on the incident. The man was taken to a hospital and was alert and talking, according to the city's communications office.

The shooting occurred early Sunday afternoon in the 7000 block of West Anderson Lane near U.S. 183 and Research Boulevard.

[...]

A dark blue Toyota Corolla was parked under the overpass at Research Boulevard and West Anderson Lane, with damage to its passenger-side door and what appeared to be bullet holes.

Here are a few video clips from the scene:

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FOX 7 Austin noted that "the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed with FOX 7 on Sunday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is handling an investigation in the 7000 block of West Anderson in Austin."

Few details are known at this time as to what led to the shooting, but Texas Democrats are already pouncing and seizing on the story.

State Rep. Vikki Goodwin, who is running for Lt. Governor:

Woke "Squad" Democrat Rep. Greg Casar (TX-35) wrote:

The horror has come to our city: ICE has shot a person in Austin this morning. 

As the facts emerge, I am demanding a full, independent investigation, immediate release of the body camera footage, and accountability for any ICE officer who broke the law. Over and over, ICE has shot people and then lied about what happened. We can see the lies with our own eyes. We will demand truth, transparency and accountability.

Just like Americans have from Minneapolis to Houston, Austinites will speak out peacefully against this deadly mass deportation machine. ICE has been terrorizing our country for far too long. We will not be silent.

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This is a developing story. Stay tuned to RedState for updates.

News Topics ICE | TEXAS | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | DHS
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