Always Feel Like Somebody's Watching You? DOJ Announces Crackdown on Major CCP Spying Ops

Between Flock license plate reading cameras, voice-activated AI devices in our homes, and Big Tech knowing our every move on the internet, someone most assuredly is. As if you didn’t already suspect it, you can add Chinese state-sponsored hackers to the list.

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Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Wednesday that the U.S. is cracking down on their use of routers and domains in their endless ongoing espionage efforts.

While the spies may not actually be that interested in what you and your spouse are discussing about dinner plans, they’re very much interested in what’s being talked about at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Federal Reserve, Department of Energy, Department of Justice, Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health, and the U.S. Senate.

In a statement on the DOJ website, the department said that they’re taking action against two notorious platforms:

The Justice Department and FBI announced court-authorized domain seizures today to deny malicious cyber actors access to two complementary hacking platforms known as “QScan” and “QTRouter,” used to target U.S. critical infrastructure and other sensitive networks. As described in court documents unsealed in the Southern District of California, a People’s Republic of China (PRC) state-sponsored group known as “QTFY,” employed by China-based Nanjing Xinjiuwei Network Technology Company (南京鑫玖维网络科技有限公司), created and operated QScan and QTRouter.

Blanche appeared on Fox News to discuss the threat:

.@AGToddBlanche on the DOJ crackdown against Chinese hackers: "This is something that has been happening for many years. In this case, this is state-sponsored, and this is a major national security issue for the United States... This is a fight that we're going to continue to… pic.twitter.com/8cEQMFskSc — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 26, 2026

@AGToddBlanche on the DOJ crackdown against Chinese hackers: "This is something that has been happening for many years. In this case, this is state-sponsored, and this is a major national security issue for the United States... This is a fight that we're going to continue to have to have." They were trying to infiltrate not only some of our key infrastructure, like you just described, but hospital systems and healthcare centers, and this is something that's been happening for many years, and in this case, this was sponsored. This is state sponsored, and this is a major national security issue for the United States.

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They’ll be back, Blanche warned, so we best be on our guard.

It's not as if, by us doing this, that they're gonna walk away and not try again. They're gonna reload and try to come at us again. And so this is a fight that we're gonna continue to have to have.

Today we announced the disruption of a global botnet and hacking platform used by Chinese state-sponsored hackers to target U.S. critical infrastructure.



These tools were used by PRC cyber actors to hide the origin of their attacks.



Thanks to the work of @FBISanDiego ,… https://t.co/4JllIFik0f — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 26, 2026

Today we announced the disruption of a global botnet and hacking platform used by Chinese state-sponsored hackers to target U.S. critical infrastructure. These tools were used by PRC cyber actors to hide the origin of their attacks. Thanks to the work of @FBISanDiego, @FBICyberDiv, and @TheJusticeDept partners, we seized adversary infrastructure and shut these platforms down. Today’s action is just the latest technical operation against PRC-sponsored hacking - and in support of President Trump’s Cyber Strategy for America, the FBI is surging efforts to shape adversary behavior and defend the homeland in cyberspace.

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You know all those “smart” things connected to the internet? TVs, stoves, Alexas, fitness watches — the list goes on and on. That’s what they were targeting:

These computer hacking services include QScan and QTRouter, which work in conjunction. QScan scans and automatically infects thousands of “internet-of-things” (IoT) devices worldwide, which are then added to the QTRouter network of QTFY-controlled devices. QTRouter consists of these compromised IoT devices, as well as commercial proxy service devices and leased virtual private servers.

If you feel like someone is always watching you, it’s because they are. For the most part, however, they don’t care about what songs you’re listening to, but when they’re infiltrating the Federal Reserve and NASA, it’s time to worry.

The good news is that there will be fewer eyes on us all today.

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