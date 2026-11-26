The FBI seized 13 websites in June as part of an investigation into suspected Chinese espionage targeting Americans with access to sensitive government information. Nearly six months later, researchers have identified more than 100 additional suspicious domains, suggesting the operation may be far larger than federal authorities have publicly revealed.

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Max Lesser, a senior analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, has identified more than 100 additional internet domains, many of which share characteristics with those the FBI seized. CNN independently identified several more suspicious websites and interviewed a dozen people who had encountered the suspected recruitment operation.

Lesser urged federal authorities to act more quickly when researchers flag suspicious websites:

“Those 13 domains are just the tip of the iceberg,” Lesser told CNN, referring to the FBI’s takedown in June. Seizing them is “necessary but not sufficient,” he added. “I think the US government needs to speed up these response efforts when these sorts of domains are flagged to them.”

As our own Ward Clark reported in June, the FBI investigation uncovered an elaborate network of fictitious consulting companies that used stolen identities and AI-generated photographs to appear legitimate. Federal investigators traced the suspected operation back to November 2023.

The seizure warrant and supporting affidavit outline suspected federal crimes, including bribery, identity theft, theft of government property, and international money laundering.

Americans don't necessarily need a security clearance to be valuable to Chinese intelligence. A joint advisory issued in June by the FBI and its Five Eyes intelligence partners identified journalists, academics, freelance writers, and think tank employees as potential targets.

The advisory explained why:

"While applicants often have no direct access to classified information, even unclassified information on government policy, or on military strategy, capabilities and installations, can be collected and combined with more sensitive reporting to form a comprehensive operational picture."

Former Pentagon official and Air Force master sergeant Wes Bryant told CNN that a purported Malaysian think tank approached him in January 2025. Bryant eventually received $1,200 for a research paper containing publicly available information. His former Pentagon colleagues later told him that the organization did not exist and that other employees had received similar approaches.

The University of Toronto's Citizen Lab described the organization as likely connected to China, although it has not established a definitive link to the Chinese government.

The FBI confirmed Monday that its investigation remains ongoing:

“The FBI continues to investigate this activity and take authorized actions to mitigate the threat, including efforts that may not be publicly visible,” a spokesperson for the bureau told CNN. “The FBI is also working to increase public awareness of the threat through ongoing outreach and communications.”

The Chinese Embassy in Washington rejected the espionage allegations.

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The suspected recruitment operation dates back to November 2023, during the Biden administration, and continued expanding into 2025. Thousands of federal employees have since left government service, potentially giving Chinese intelligence a larger pool of Americans with knowledge of sensitive government operations.

The FBI has yet to disclose how much sensitive information was obtained. The gap between the 13 seized domains and the additional suspicious domains researchers identified suggests the June seizures, while important, may have addressed only a small part of the problem.

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