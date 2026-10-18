Trump Has a Few Things to Say About James Talarico, and Ken Paxton Will Probably Enjoy Them

President Donald Trump did what Texas Republicans apparently can't do for themselves; he showed up. Trump released a five-minute video Saturday going directly after Democrat James Talarico, making the case for Ken Paxton while the rest of the GOP establishment either drags its feet or actively works against their own nominee. Trump praised Paxton's record as attorney general, accused Talarico of supporting open borders and restrictions on gun ownership, and made clear he has little patience for Republicans still refusing to back their own nominee.

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The president also had a few thoughts about Talarico's eating habits.

In his accompanying Twitter/X post, Trump dubbed Talarico "TalaFREAKO," a "Radical Left Lunatic" and the "ANTITHESIS of Texas Values." He described Paxton as the greatest attorney general in Texas history and gave him his "Complete and Total Endorsement."

James TalaFREAKO is a Radical Left Lunatic and Vegan who is the ANTITHESIS of Texas Values. Ken Paxton is the Greatest Attorney General in the History of Texas, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next U.S. Senator from Texas — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN! President DONALD J. TRUMP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2026

Trump accused Talarico of insulting God and making offensive remarks about men and women. The president's suggestion was that voters should judge the Democrat by what he said before becoming a statewide candidate. His next complaint concerned food.

"One thing not that important, but he's a vegan. He was always a vegan. He never had meat in his life. Now he's trying to stuff meat down his throat, and it's not working. He gets sick every time he eats meat."

Talarico has denied being vegan. Trump's account of what happens when the Democrat eats meat remains unsubstantiated. The president nevertheless spent a fair amount of the video on the subject, apparently finding it worthy of discussion alongside immigration and gun rights.

Then came the claim about Talarico disappearing from the campaign trail for 12 days. Trump ridiculed the explanation of a prolonged flu and suggested the Democrat had gotten himself into trouble. He didn't identify any wrongdoing or offer evidence. For now, the insinuation is all there is.

Trump hit Talarico on open borders, the Second Amendment, and transgender medical procedures for children, the core reasons no self-respecting Texas conservative should be anywhere near a voting booth for this guy. That formed the bulk of his argument, and it's a strong one.

Talarico's campaign announced a $64 million third-quarter fundraising haul, which it described as a record for a Senate candidate during that period. Paxton and his affiliated committees reported raising $18 million.

Republican outside groups have spent more than $175 million since September 1 supporting Paxton or attacking Talarico, according to AdImpact. FiftyPlusOne's polling average puts Talarico at 48.5 percent and Paxton at 45.2 percent.

Democrats have tried to win a Texas Senate seat for decades. Their last victory came in 1988. This time, they have an extraordinarily well-funded candidate and polling that suggests Paxton has a fight on his hands.

Trump used the latter portion of his video to remind voters why he endorsed Paxton in the first place. He credited the attorney general with fighting alongside his administration on immigration, COVID restrictions, and election disputes.

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"Ken Paxton was a great and is a great Attorney General, and he deserves to be your next senator. He will represent you so well. You won't have to worry about what's going to come out of his thought process, what's going to come out of his mouth."

Trump acknowledged that Paxton has detractors. He wasn't especially interested in their complaints, telling Texans to judge the attorney general by his fights over the border, COVID, and election integrity.

Some Republicans apparently still need convincing.

As RedState detailed Friday, Trump had already unloaded on Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and his "Liddle' Buddy" Karl Rove, and he wasn't subtle about it. "Sadly, and very stupidly, John Cornyn, and his Liddle' Buddy, Super RINO, Karl Rove, are doing everything possible to make it hard for Ken Paxton to win," Trump wrote on Truth Social. He didn't stop there: "If Ken Paxton loses, it will be because of WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Political Hacks like John Cornyn and Karl Rove, who have ineffectively opposed me for my entire political career."

That's the president of the United States publicly naming two prominent Texas Republicans as the reason their party might lose a Senate seat they've held for decades. Cornyn lost the primary to Paxton after Trump endorsed Paxton. Rove, meanwhile, has already announced he's voting Democrat in another Texas race and spent September on television criticizing Trump's immigration enforcement. At this point, calling them RINOs is being generous.

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The president has now followed those complaints with a direct appeal to Texas voters. Whatever Republicans thought of Paxton during the primary, Trump has made clear that he expects them to back the nominee against Talarico.

And judging by the last several days, Cornyn and Rove shouldn't expect him to stop reminding them.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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