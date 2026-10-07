Trump Galvanizes People to Vote for Paxton, Has a Little Fun Giving Protesters the Boot

President Donald Trump was in Texas on Wednesday night to campaign for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the GOP nominee for Senate.

He gave enthusiastic endorsement of his job performance, calling him one of the greatest attorneys general. He joked that even Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) agreed and you could see Cruz shaking his head in agreement. Trump said Paxton would make a great senator.

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President Trump campaigns in Texas: Ken Paxton, perhaps the greatest attorney general in the United States of America... probably the greatest attorney general in the history of the state of Texas... even @tedcruz agrees. He never agrees! 🤣 https://t.co/cSqKtMB2Jb — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 7, 2026

On the other hand, Trump railed about the danger that the Democrat opponent, James Talarico - "Talafreako" - posed to Texas.

"I'll tell you what. He'll be one of the best senators that we have in this country. You watch. I know my people! I know my people. And I just made enemies of about 53 senators, but that's okay. But Texas will be almost instantaneously destroyed if Tala-freako gets in."

🚨 PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST NOW: "I'll tell you what. [Ken Paxton] will be one of the BEST SENATORS that we have in this country. You watch. I know my people!" 🔥 "I just made enemies of about 53 senators, but that's okay. But Texas will be almost instantaneously DESTROYED if Tala-freako gets in." Trump endorsed Paxton because he will go full AMERICA FIRST from DAY ONE within the Senate If Texas elects Talarico, they are voting for open borders and communism. That's the truth. @KenPaxtonTX has the momentum! 🇺🇸 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 7, 2026

Meanwhile, there were a variety of protesters trying to disrupt the venue. Trump and the crowd had a lot of fun as he dispensed with them.

The first one got the classic Trump line that he was going home to Mommy, but Mom voted for Trump.

🚨 LMFAO! A leftist protestor just got INSTANTLY BOOTED from the Trump rally in Texas and absolutely scolded by the crowd TRUMP: "HE'S GOING BACK HOME TO MOM! His mom voted for Trump!" 😂 Vintage. Democrats are trying to pull this at almost every Trump rally recently, and it ends the same way every time! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 7, 2026

With the next one, Trump snarked about his weight and mentioned how many such protesters were paid, and you know that because they have the professionally made signs.

🚨 NOW: ANOTHER leftist just got kicked out of the Trump rally PRESIDENT TRUMP TO THE LEFTIST: "That guy's got to lose a lot of weight. That guy's got to lose a lot of weight!" 🤣 "You know, many of these protesters are paid. You know that, right?" MULTIPLE protestors have now been removed. They know the rallies are working to surge turnout! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 7, 2026

But Trump said if there were any more out there, they should just "please raise your hands" and "get the hell out of here."

🚨 BREAKING: It appears Democrats infiltrated MULTIPLE PAID PROTESTORS into the Trump Texas rally, and 47 is UNFAZED as yet another one is removed "If there are any more paid protesters, please raise your hand and get the HELL OUT OF HERE!" 🔥🔥 That's the right response! CLEARLY Democrats are upset that 47 is going into crucial states to destroy them in November THE LEFT KNOWS TRUMP RALLIES WORK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 7, 2026

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Trump finished off the last one, "Those are some really bad-looking people."

🚨 A 5TH LEFTIST has INTERRUPTED the Trump rally, and the crowd is DROWNING THEM OUT with chants of "USA!" PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Those are really BAD looking people!" How many PAID PROTESTORS did the Democrats send in here? CLEARLY they are concerned this is going to help Ken Paxton win 😅 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 7, 2026

Then he got serious and went scorched earth on Talarico.

🚨 BOOM: President Trump goes SCORCHED EARTH on James Talarico in Texas "The people of Texas are NOT going to let weak, gutless, self-hating, transgender-promoting FREAK SHOWS destroy everything that we've built!" Texas is the line in the sand! Democrats want to turn it into California and Texans WILL NOT ALLOW IT No other president campaigns as hard as Trump for a MIDTERM KEEP TEXAS RED 🇺🇸 https://t.co/X1fd1Lqslv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 7, 2026

Then we got a very good example of what we're fighting for and why it is so important that we win from Angel Mom, Marie Vega. Her story is searing, and you can even see how touched Trump is behind her.

🚨 JUST IN: In an emotional moment, angel mom Marie Vega just walked out on stage with President Trump — she LOST her first-born son Javier to illegal alien k*llers SHE SAYS TO VOTE RED AT ALL COSTS. Or Democrats will DESTROY the 2nd Amendment that saved the rest of her family on that day, and IMPORT those illegals He was a Marine and off-duty Border Patrol agent 🙏🏻 "I picked up the AR that Harvey reached for and I RETURNED FIRE." "Had we not been able to exercise our 2nd Amendment...none of us would be alive today." "It's the midterms. YOUR VOTE IS NEEDED to stop the nonsense at the border." "The border is closed!" 🇺🇸 This is what a Trump rally is all about 47 puts FACES to why we need to be voting. This is the REALITY. It can happen to anyone — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 7, 2026

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She reminded everyone how vital it was to get out and vote, and how our votes were needed to stop the nonsense.

Then Trump charged everyone up with an energetic Trump dance.

TRUMP DANCE IN THE LONE STAR STATE — THANK YOU, TEXAS! https://t.co/seaVzL3ZZ3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 8, 2026

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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