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Trump Galvanizes People to Vote for Paxton, Has a Little Fun Giving Protesters the Boot

Nick Arama Follow @nickaramaOG
Oct 07, 2026 9:46 PM
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Trump Galvanizes People to Vote for Paxton, Has a Little Fun Giving Protesters the Boot
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

President Donald Trump was in Texas on Wednesday night to campaign for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the GOP nominee for Senate. 

He gave enthusiastic endorsement of his job performance, calling him one of the greatest attorneys general. He joked that even Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) agreed and you could see Cruz shaking his head in agreement. Trump said Paxton would make a great senator. 

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On the other hand, Trump railed about the danger that the Democrat opponent, James Talarico  - "Talafreako" - posed to Texas. 

"I'll tell you what. He'll be one of the best senators that we have in this country. You watch. I know my people! I know my people. And I just made enemies of about 53 senators, but that's okay. But Texas will be almost instantaneously destroyed if Tala-freako gets in."

Meanwhile, there were a variety of protesters trying to disrupt the venue. Trump and the crowd had a lot of fun as he dispensed with them. 

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The first one got the classic Trump line that he was going home to Mommy, but Mom voted for Trump. 

With the next one, Trump snarked about his weight and mentioned how many such protesters were paid, and you know that because they have the professionally made signs. 

But Trump said if there were any more out there, they should just "please raise your hands" and "get the hell out of here." 

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Trump finished off the last one, "Those are some really bad-looking people." 

Then he got serious and went scorched earth on Talarico.

Then we got a very good example of what we're fighting for and why it is so important that we win from Angel Mom, Marie Vega. Her story is searing, and you can even see how touched Trump is behind her. 

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She reminded everyone how vital it was to get out and vote, and how our votes were needed to stop the nonsense. 

Then Trump charged everyone up with an energetic Trump dance. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | JAMES TALARICO | KEN PAXTON | TEXAS | SENATE
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