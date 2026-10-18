Elon Musk Drops $158 Million Into Texas Senate Race, Giving Ken Paxton a Major Boost

Elon Musk has apparently decided that keeping Texas red is worth $158 million.

That's how much the Tesla and SpaceX CEO contributed to the Senate Leadership Fund in September, money that ultimately went to a political action committee supporting Republican Ken Paxton in his Senate race against Democrat James Talarico. The contributions helped the GOP's main Senate super PAC raise a record $272.9 million during the third quarter. Not exactly pocket change, even by Musk's standards.

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The timing couldn't have been much better for Republicans. Talarico has been raising extraordinary amounts of cash, and Democrats have been pouring money into Texas, hoping to win a statewide election there for the first time in more than three decades.

Musk seems interested in keeping that streak alive.

Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show Musk gave $75 million to the Senate Leadership Fund on September 9, followed by another $83 million on September 23. Both contributions were transferred to Texas PAC the following day. The group has since become a major force in the advertising campaign against Talarico.

Senate Leadership Fund executive director Alex Latcham explained what the money meant for Republicans during a Wednesday interview with Bloomberg TV:

"Thanks to some generous investors who have dedicated money to an affiliate, Texas PAC, we've been able to go in and support Ken Paxton. We'll spend nearly $200 million in that race. But again, thanks to Leader John Thune and the Republican caucus and our fundraising, we haven't had to subtract resources from other states to do so."

That last part deserves more attention.

Republicans are defending a 53-seat Senate majority, with competitive races stretching from Kansas to North Carolina. Spending nearly $200 million defending Texas would ordinarily mean less money available elsewhere. Musk's contribution gives Republican leadership considerably more breathing room.

And the money is already being spent.

According to campaign advertising data, Texas PAC has spent more than $159 million on television, radio, and digital advertising, roughly twice what Talarico's campaign has spent.

Some of that advertising highlights Paxton's record as Texas attorney general, including his work combating sex trafficking. Other spots have gone directly after Talarico on cultural issues, including gender politics.

RedState has previously covered the advertising push behind Paxton and the reaction to Texas PAC's campaign. Musk's America PAC has also been running ads aimed at turning out Republican voters in Texas and Ohio.

Talarico isn't short on cash himself. The Democrat raised $64 million during the third quarter, a record for a Senate candidate during that period. But individual campaign fundraising figures don't tell the whole story when outside groups are spending this heavily.

Musk's contributions also extend beyond Texas. He gave $20 million to the Congressional Leadership Fund and $10 million to the Republican Governors Association during the quarter.

America PAC spokesman Andrew Romeo offered a rather direct explanation of the political stakes:

"If Democrats take control of Washington and win key gubernatorial and attorney general races this November, then America risks becoming a socialist, woke and borderless country."

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Musk had previously suggested he might scale back his political involvement, particularly after his very public falling-out with President Donald Trump, a dispute that erupted when Musk publicly attacked Trump's signature legislative agenda and made headlines for alleging the president was connected to the Jeffrey Epstein files. Whatever disagreements existed, his checkbook suggests he hasn't abandoned the Republican cause.

Texas remains competitive, and Talarico isn't short on cash, but Democrats hoping to flip a Republican Senate seat in the final weeks before November 3 now face an advertising operation backed by one of the wealthiest men on the planet, and he's not done writing checks.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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