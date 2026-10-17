Obama Gets His $1 Billion Monument. Contractors Are Still Waiting to Get Paid.

Barack Obama's presidential monument in Chicago has officially crossed the billion-dollar mark. Unfortunately for the former president, that milestone comes with mounting debt, unpaid contractor disputes, and some uncomfortable questions about where the money went.

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The Obama Foundation now estimates that its Presidential Center will cost approximately $1 billion, nearly three times the original $300 million to $350 million construction estimate. The project opened in June, five years later than initially planned.

Quite an accomplishment for a facility that doesn't even house Obama's original presidential records. Those remain with the National Archives in Maryland.

Emily Bittner, the foundation's vice president of communications, confirmed the new estimate and insisted the construction costs were covered by private donations.

"While we continue to reconcile costs and plan ahead for additional capital improvements, we anticipate our total cost for constructing the campus is approximately $1 billion — again, all raised in private contributions."

Bittner attributed the additional spending to public art, insurance, changes to the athletic center, project management, and exhibit installation.

Apparently, $850 million wasn't quite enough.

The foundation's newly released financial statements provide a better look at the numbers. Construction-related costs had already reached approximately $909 million by the end of 2025, when the center was roughly 80 percent complete.

Its total liabilities climbed from $35 million in 2024 to $103.5 million in 2025. Outstanding borrowing increased from $15 million at the end of 2025 to approximately $63.5 million by July 2026.

Donations and grants also fell, dropping from $195 million in 2024 to roughly $151 million last year.

And the contractors? Some are still waiting for their money.

RedState previously covered the collapse of Adamson Plumbing Contractors, whose owner, Mike Owen, suspended operations and laid off 25 union workers amid a nearly $4 million dispute tied to the project. Owen also filed a $1.72 million mechanic's lien.

Three months later, Owen says he still hasn't recovered the disputed money.

Other subcontractors, including minority-owned businesses, have reported similar payment problems. The Obama Foundation maintains that construction manager Lakeside Alliance is responsible for subcontractor payments and that the foundation has no outstanding disputed charges with Lakeside.

There is another rather inconvenient financial detail.

As RedState reported in June, the foundation had yet to fully fund a proposed $470 million endowment intended to help protect Chicago taxpayers from future financial obligations.

The latest records put the foundation's overall endowment at approximately $14.2 million at the end of 2025, although the amount specifically reserved for the center remains unclear. The foundation argues its agreement with Chicago required establishing the fund, rather than fully funding it before opening.

To be fair, Ohio State University accounting professor Brian Mittendorf examined the financial statements and found the foundation financially healthy, with more than $1.1 billion in net assets.

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"I don't see a short-term financial distress here, but I do see an organization that has tied up a lot of its resources in its buildings, which means more costs to come and the need for more revenues to make this sustainable."

The foundation says private donations will cover operating expenses, although it hasn't disclosed the center's annual maintenance costs.

Obama got his billion-dollar monument on 19.3 acres of Chicago parkland, secured under a 99-year agreement for a one-time payment of $10. The building is open, the invoices are still being disputed, and the financial safeguards remain a subject of controversy.

For a project advertised as an investment in Chicago's South Side, the workers and small businesses still fighting over their payments deserve considerably better.

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