CBS Tries to Trap Vance With Guilfoyle Question, but They Go Down in Flames From His Great Reply

Vice President JD Vance has been getting out there, stumping to help Republicans and to communicate to the American people that the GOP is the better choice than the Democrats.

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He appeared on CBS Saturday night to do a town hall in Michigan to address questions on a variety of issues.

Perhaps CBS News thought they could trap him somehow by asking a question about the controversy around former U.S. Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle, but they failed.

It really wasn't much of a trap; all he had to do was answer honestly, and it made the question look pretty silly. Vance wasn't biting at what Tony Dokupil was laying out there.

Vice President JD Vance DOESN’T HOLD BACK after being PRESSED by CBS News over allegations of CORRUPTION by former U.S. Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle. “First of all, if somebody's selling access to the White House, that's disgusting and despicable and they should suffer consequences.” “I want to make those judgments based on the facts and not based on a random news media report that I read.” https://t.co/Lhsy4IAagL — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 16, 2026

"First of all, if somebody's selling access to the White House, that's disgusting and despicable and they should suffer consequences," Vance responded. He went on to say, "I want to make those judgments based on the facts and not based on a random news media report that I read."

Not only did he give a great answer and not try to weasel around it, he also slipped in the point that he doesn't want to operate from things the media says that may not be the facts. Translation? "You guys say so much that isn't true," he can't answer if that's all that's out there. Great finish to that answer, finishing off the media and their predilection for fake news in the process. Even Dokupil has to acknowledge that's a "fair point."

Dokupil said Congressonal Democrats had vowed to investigate if they get control of the House or the Senate, and he asked Vance if he and the administration would cooperate in that matter if the Democrats issued subpoenas.

Vance said: "Of course I will. Look, I mean, we follow the law."

They have nothing to be concerned about, so why would they have an issue?

Meanwhile, notice what Dokupil doesn't ask there. He doesn't seem at all concerned about the Democrats promising to weaponize the government against the Trump administration and Republicans if they got back power. Democrats have made all kinds of threats. Indeed, if they got back power, that's all we're likely to see from them: round-the-clock, anti-Trump investigations. They have no good policies to run on; they're running on "We hate Trump.

That's the real question here. That's something that should concern the media, but they ignore it.

But it's one more reason that people need to flood the vote and vote red.

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