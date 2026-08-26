Dolly Parton's Apolitical Nature Was One of Her Many Iconic Assets

The sudden passing of Dolly Parton is one of the defining musical moments that many will consider to be a “remember where you were” event.

Parton, 80, had been open about her recent health issues, but news of her departure nonetheless came as a shock. Marcel Pariseau, her publicist, told CNN that "after bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones."

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Rest in peace to a true legend. Dolly Parton was a rare breed of performer who was not only a talented songwriter, instrumentalist, singer and bandleader, but also an extremely savvy businesswoman. And she did it all backwards, in high heels and double Ds.

(Photo is my own.) pic.twitter.com/6eZPCnuozI — Ben Sellers (@realbensellers) August 25, 2026

In true Dolly form, though, she already had the announcement perfectly planned out.

Parton’s nephew and head of security, Bryan Seaver, was tasked with speaking for the family in a message delivered via the country music legend’s social media.

“This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality,” he said. “… I have imagined the heaviness of this moment, but haven't truly felt it until now.”

In the approximately two-minute message, Seaver said that Parton had hoped for a comfortable afterlife following a six-decade career that went well beyond the typical 9 to 5.

“Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton, because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest,” he said.

Parton, who left for Nashville in 1964 at the age of 18, had her big break on The Porter Wagoner Show in September 1967. From that point on, she spent a lifetime breaking glass ceilings in the boys’ club that was golden-era country music.

Even as she demonstrated her songwriting prowess on now-classic — and frequently covered — hits like Jolene and I Will Always Love You, she also cultivated her talent as a consummate performer, playing multiple instruments including guitar, banjo, fiddle, dulcimer and autoharp.

Like many of the most legendary performers, she developed an iconic look to accompany her stage persona, caked in makeup, wigs and tight-fitting costumes that accentuated her voluptuous physique.

Yet, while she saw the value in using sensuality as one arrow in her quiver, Parton also was a natural businesswoman whose biggest asset may have been her brain.

In addition to releasing nearly 50 studio albums that generated an estimated $6-8 million in annual royalties, her Dollywood park in Pigeon Forge has become one of East Tennessee’s top attractions. Parton, whose net worth was estimated to be around $450 million, also opened at least three hotels, including the brand-new SongTeller Hotel in downtown Nashville.

“This will be the largest exhibit of my life and career to date,” Parton said at a December 2025 pre-opening event, according to The Tennessean. “Filled with the stories, songs and memories that I've carried, it includes all of the things that have helped this little girl's dreams come true.”

Perhaps what made Parton truly stand out was her ability to transcend acrimonious political discourse.

Although many of her famous contemporaries opted to draw battle lines, her determination to stay neutral became yet another one of her defining characteristics, along with her … outfits.

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“I’m neither a Republican or a Democrat,” Parton joked during a 2019 Q&A with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. “I’m a hypo-crat.”

She didn’t shy away from coloring political commentary with a broad stroke that criticized the process itself.

“Greedy politicians, present and past / They wouldn’t know the truth if it bit ’em in the a**,” she sang on her 2023 rock anthem World on Fire.

But when partisan politics came a-callin’, Parton found ways to use her signature self-deprecating humor to disarm and deflect.

After a 2020 revelation that she had donated $1 million to Moderna’s effort to develop a COVID-19 vaccine put her on the defensive among vaccine critics, she tactfully quipped that it was “9 to 5 percent effective” — a reference to another famous song that turned Parton into a Hollywood star, as well, in the 1980s.

When Parton joined her 9 to 5 costars, uber-leftist maenads Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, onstage at the 2017 Emmy Awards, the two Trump-bashers attempted to draw her in. However, “she changed the subject with a trusty boob joke,” noted the BBC.

The BBC went on to add that it was not just Parton’s financial instinct that motivated her aversion to political commentary.

“She is by nature a bridge-builder and unifier, with a talent for smoothing troubled waters,” it said.

For a second-generation celebrity like Fonda, who was handed her fame on a silver spoon, it may be something easily discarded. Parton, however, had to work for every ounce of hers, and saw little benefit to alienating half her audience.

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Despite her larger-than-life public image, Parton also had an admirable private side, particularly around her nearly 60-year marriage to Carl Dean.

The two, who met at a laundromat shortly after her arrival in Nashville, remained married until Dean’s death in March 2025.

Announcing Parton’s passing was “an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness,” Seaver said.

“But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly,” he added. “Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens.”

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