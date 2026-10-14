Transgender Illegal Immigrant Ignored by Obama Administration Arrested in FL for Assaulting Minor

In yet another failure of Democrats to recognize the danger of letting millions of unvetted illegal aliens into the country, on October 6, Lee County, Florida, Sheriff's Deputies arrested a "woman" for inappropriately touching an underage boy. But as Fox News Channel's Bill Melugin reported on Wednesday, the suspect is a transgender illegal alien from Mexico whom the Obama administration passed on bringing into custody in 2015 when they had the chance.

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Florida Man Posing as Homebuyer Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child During House Showing: Lee County deputies arrested Uriel Santiago Perez after an alleged sexual assault during a home... Shorenewsnetwork.com https://t.co/4ES8OVO27j — Shore News Network (@ShoreNewsNJ) October 10, 2026

According to law enforcement, 38-year-old Uriel Santiago Perez, who is a biological male but presents as a woman, entered the North Fort Myers home because the victim's father had put the home up for sale. Perez posed as an interested buyer. When the victim's father stepped outside to smoke a cigarette, Perez took the boy into a bathroom where he sexually assaulted him. Police also said that Perez exposed his "breasts" to the boy before the sexual assault.

However, this is not Perez's first encounter with law enforcement. Back in 2015, in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Perez had an encounter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. But due to the Obama administration's ICE immigration enforcement priorities at that time, he was passed over without ICE placing a detainer on him with the Gwinnett County, Georgia, jail.

So, what were the Obama administration's ICE enforcement priorities? In November of 2014, then-Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson issued a memo that laid out the top three priorities that not only applied to ICE, but to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Those priorities included (1) national security threats and (2) illegal aliens convicted of three or more misdemeanors that were not “minor traffic offenses” or for which immigration status was “an essential element.” Number three was illegal immigrants accused of "significant misdemeanors" — think domestic violence, burglary, drug trafficking, or DUI. Perez's prior conviction was for prostitution in 2013. It's all in the timing.

Florida has 1.1 million illegal aliens living within its borders Why? — Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) August 3, 2026

As is the case with any media, national or local, Florida's local media also did their part to help Perez slide beneath the radar. They refer to Perez as a woman, even though he is a biological male, and also did not mention his immigration status, despite both of those facts being in a police report of the incident involving the underage boy.

If the Obama administration had done its job and deported this individual when it had the chance in 2015, a young boy might have been spared psychological scars he will deal with for the rest of his life. Currently, ICE has placed a detainer on Perez with law enforcement for the sexual assault arrest.

TRANS ILLEGAL ALIEN arrested for allegedly R*PING CHILD Uriel Santiago Perez, a man pretending to be a woman, was arrested in Florida after he allegedly trapped a young boy in a bathroom during a house showing and R*PING him. He now has an ICE hold. The media are referring to him as a woman. This is the kind of person Democrats want to protect. — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 14, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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