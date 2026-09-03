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GOP Getting Democrats to Cut Campaign Commercials for Them Over Boycotting Israel Vote

Becky Noble Follow @BeckyNoble65
Sep 03, 2026 2:25 PM
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GOP Getting Democrats to Cut Campaign Commercials for Them Over Boycotting Israel Vote
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

To say the Democrat Party is in trouble may be the understatement of the year. As the midterm elections get closer, for Republicans, their amateurish missteps make it seem like Christmas and our birthdays all rolled into one. But while there may be an urgency, and rightly so, for Republicans to do better with things like messaging and getting out the vote, in the House, there may be a stealthy game of chess going on.

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On Thursday, the House of Representatives passed a bill that would block federal funds to colleges and universities that boycott Israel. The bill passed 237 to 169. The vote was surprisingly not along party lines, as 33 Democrats sided with Republicans. Two Republicans, Reps Thomas Massie (KY-4) and Warren Davidson (OH-8), voted with Democrats against the measure that would "prohibit an institution that participates in a non-expressive commercial boycott of Israel" from receiving federal funding, as well as requiring those institutions that do get federal money to declare that students "are not unreasonably obstructed" from studying in Israel.

Democrats tried to frame it as a First Amendment issue. Rep. Jerry Nadler (NY-10) said in a statement:

"The First Amendment right to free speech does not apply only to agreeable speech. No matter how much I may disagree with BDS, and find it strategically stupid and morally repugnant, I will always fight to protect Americans’ right to speech with which I disagree."

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Republicans are calling it what it is: a safety issue. Rep. Virginia Foxx (NC-5) stated that BDS policies are creating hostile environments on campuses and "marginalizing Jewish students." 

Are Democrats falling into the trap of being the useful idiots we have always known them to be? It sure looks that way. As antisemitism is on the rise within the Democrat Party, disguised as the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Republicans are ensuring that there is a permanent record of all who voted for this and making them own it. It's a repeat of Tuesday's vote to condemn socialism. That resolution passed 220 to 192, with two Democrats, Reps. Jared Golden (ME-2) and Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez (WA-3) voting with Republicans. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other House Democratic leaders voted against the measure. Jeffries called it "a significant breach of trust" and added, "It is an action that necessitates a serious response." So, in the case of the resolution to condemn socialism, Democrats will not only be on record and own every one of them voting against it; there will be consequences for those who did not.  

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With a recent poll showing Republicans ahead on a generic congressional ballot, 51 to 49 percent, Democrats can ill afford to parade the civil war within the party, part of which is over support for Israel, for all the world to see before the midterm election. 

So, let's review. The Democrat Party midterm election platform appears to be: hate Trump, hate Israel, love socialism. Yeah...that should work.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining RedState VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | ISRAEL | SOCIALISM | 2026 ELECTIONS
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