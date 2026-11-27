While his health was known to be on the decline after an announcement of a diagnosis of late-stage cancer in recent years, it still comes as a shock to report that guitarist Andy Taylor, one of the founding members of the British new wave band Duran Duran, has passed away. He was 65.

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Andy Taylor, guitarist for Duran Duran, dead at 65 https://t.co/8TQOXOhmxh — New York Post (@nypost) November 25, 2026

Andy Taylor, best known as the founding guitarist of Duran Duran, has died. He was 65. The musician died Monday following a “long and courageous” battle with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, according to a statement posted on the band’s website. The joint statement from Taylor’s family and former bandmates said he “passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family,” and described him as a “beloved husband, father and grandfather.”

While Duran Duran was able to make music with Andy Taylor again when the core members reunited in the early '00s, he was so ill that he could not perform with them at their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2022, the band and Taylor's family said in the joint statement released Wednesday.

“Andy was there at the very beginning of our story,” Duran Duran said. “From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music. His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life, he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed.” The band said Taylor faced his cancer battle with “remarkable courage, honesty, and grace,” adding, “It was great to make music with him again when the original five reunited in the early 2000s, and that time together, both onstage and in the studio, meant a tremendous amount to all of us. When we were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, Andy was too unwell to join us, but his words that night reminded everyone of his strength and the bond we shared.”

Andy Taylor to Rolling Stone in 2023: "By 1984, we’d done three Duran Duran albums, a Power Station record, an Arcadia record, and a live album. That’s six platinum albums in four years. But nobody had the foresight to tell us to take time off." Interview: https://t.co/T6NJGmt3Ds — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 25, 2026

In addition to new wave hitmakers Duran Duran, Andy Taylor branched out from time to time to play with other bands/artists.

Along with Duran bassist John Taylor, he took part in a supergroup side project, yielding one album, more hits, and a world tour (with actor/singer Michael Des Barres on lead vocals), known as Power Station

In 1984, Taylor formed Power Station with Robert Palmer, Chic drummer Tony Thompson, and Duran Duran bassist John Taylor. The short-lived supergroup scored worldwide hits with “Some Like It Hot” and a cover of the T-Rex classic “Bang a Gong (Get It On).” He also recorded with Rod Stewart, Paul Rodgers, Belinda Carlisle, and many other big-name acts, but his legacy will forever be defined by his work with Duran Duran.

Here's more on Andy Taylor's background.

Taylor grew up in the Northeast England town of Cullercoats. His mother abandoned the family when he was 11, leaving him with deep psychological scars, but he found refuge in the music of AC/DC, Van Halen, and other hard-rock bands of the time. He learned guitar as a teenager and played around England in a series of unsuccessful groups until 1980, when he came across an ad in Melody Maker by a new band in Birmingham seeking a “live-wire guitarist.” When he arrived for the audition, he met Nick Rhodes along with bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor. “The three of us had a good laugh about the fact that by coincidence we all shared the same surname,” Taylor wrote in his 2008 memoir Wild Boy. “They had long, floppy hair and were into David Bowie and Bryan Ferry and the whole new fashion trend that had started to gain currency ever since punk died away.”

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Andy Taylor, an original member of Duran Duran whose distinctive guitar riffs shaped many of the iconic ’80s new wave band’s biggest hits – including “Rio” and “The Reflex” – has died. He was 65. https://t.co/hCqnFtwRvL https://t.co/dXWKh2qkCD — CNN (@CNN) November 25, 2026

Taylor's wife, Tracey, spoke about the personal facets of his life that most of the world didn't see - including Andy's serving as their family's "rock." As she said, "[F]amily always came first."

...“To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad, and the proudest grandfather. He was the rock of our family. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home."

She also expressed her deep gratitude to fans for their "kindness and support" during his illness, something she said buoyed him during the harrowing moments of his fight:

“Andy faced the last few years with so much courage and determination. He never gave up, fighting until the very end, never losing his love of life. The kindness and support shown to him by fans from all over the world throughout his illness brought him immense comfort and strength, and for that we will always be grateful.”

Rest in peace, Andy.

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