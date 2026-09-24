President Trump Sets Off More Fireworks, Mocks MS NOW and CNN Hacks for Skipping Xi Visit

Six days ago, President Trump told the legacy media hacks at MS NOW, CNN, and Politico to take a hike off the White House grounds for failing to report news.

Much crying ensued on Saturday morning, and when they realized he was not kidding - the journalists' badges were not operable on Monday either - they filed suit three days later, on a violation of their First Amendment rights. Sounds familiar, huh, readers?

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Then the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) and another legacy media group, along with 50 publications, filed an amicus brief on the case, which WHCA president Jacqui Heinrich shared on Wednesday afternoon.

"Today the WHCA joined the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and nearly 50 news organizations in filing an amicus brief urging the court to immediately reverse the administration's ban on CNN, MSNOW, and POLITICO," she wrote.

"The brief makes clear what the law has long established: the government cannot remove journalists from the White House because it dislikes their reporting. That is viewpoint discrimination, and a clear violation of the First Amendment," she continued.

"Today the WHCA backs that position in court, urging relief without delay," Heinrich added.

Sept. 23 saw a court hearing in which one federal judge did not give them the immediate relief they wanted, as my colleague Nick Arama wrote.

Then earlier on Thursday, another judge made a decision, temporarily pausing the WH banning the outlets, granting them their passes back once again.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly ordered the Trump administration early Thursday to immediately restore White House access to CNN, MS NOW and Politico, ruling that the three outlets are likely to succeed on their claim that their press credentials were revoked without constitutionally adequate due process. Kelly, whom President Donald Trump appointed to the bench during his first term, issued the temporary restraining order hours after an emergency hearing on Wednesday.

But what did MS NOW and CNN do? They sat home while both the president and first lady entertained the Chinese presidential couple.

Pres. Trump just decided to set off some more fireworks over that, mocking MS NOW and CNN for skipping what would have been amazing coverage while Xi and his wife continue their D.C. visit with the Trumps.

It is likely we will get more leftist tears, as he didn't spare their tender feelings in his post on Truth Social.

"CNN and MSDNC’s Ratings have dropped considerably. The primary reason is NO CREDIBILITY! They only write badly about a man who won the Election IN A GIANT LANDSLIDE, winning all 7 Swing States, the Popular Vote, and 86% of the Counties, etc., and whose Popularity has grown because of the unprecedented SUCCESS our Country is having on both the World Stage, and at home," he wrote.

"CNN and MSDNC, to show you how fake they are, today refused to cover one of the Biggest and Most Beautiful Events to take place in many years, the arrival at the White House of the Highly Respected President of China, Xi Jinping, and his beautiful wife, Madam Peng," he wrote.

"The event was magnificent — Actually made for Television but, because they’re Fake News, and because they knew how good it would be, they didn’t want credit to be given to “TRUMP,” they refused to be there. That’s why they have such poor Ratings," he chided.

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As a parting shot, the president said "the Media will" cover the "spectacular" State Dinner on Thursday night... without MS NOW and CNN.

Ouch.

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