Fox Interviews Iranian President - It's a Festival of Fail by Iran

The Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian, gave a speech at the United Nations on Wednesday.

It did not go over well, as he attacked the United States and falsely claimed that they were not terrorists, despite supporting terrorism for almost 50 years.

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He was met with boos from protesters, and the U.S. delegation walked out when he began his attack. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also nuked the regime, saying he didn't think they understand our system very well.

Pezeshkian has given an interview to Fox's Bret Baier from New York, which aired on Thursday night. The interview seemed an exercise in denial and obfuscation by Pezeshkian. If this is what the U.S. negotiations team had to deal with, it's easy to understand why you can't get straight answers or trust what you're being told when you see this.

One of the few clear responses is one I don't believe for a red-hot minute, and I don't think Baier believed it either. That was about the Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. Pezeshkian claims he saw the cardboard leader in person and met with him for about seven hours about a month-and-a-half ago.

EXCLUSIVE: @BretBaier grills the Iranian president on where the Supreme Leader is after not being seen in public in months and whether he is in good health:



BAIER: "You saw him in person a month ago?"



PEZESHKIAN: "Yes."



BAIER: "And is he healthy? Is he able to govern?"… pic.twitter.com/oNpHSzBiSO — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2026

Pezeshkian claimed the Supreme Leader was healthy and very much able to govern.

Baier, of course, asked the logical question: then why hasn't there been any video of him?

Pezeshkian claimed there was an issue of the "lack of security" due to the actions of aggressors. And yet there's plenty of video of Pezeshkian and other leaders. It's an excuse that doesn't wash, and it continues to point to the conclusion that Khamenei is incapacitated or no longer alive. They still can't come up with any kind of credible answer to this question.

So you know anything Pezeshkian has to say after that probably doesn't have a lot of credibility either.

Baier kept trying to get at who was actually in charge in Iran, and Pezeshkian kept dodging the question.

Baier asked if they were choosing "war or a deal."

"So is Iran choosing war or a deal?"@BretBaier presses Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in an exclusive @SpecialReport interview as U.S.-Iran negotiations continue amid heightened tensions.



"We do not choose war. The war was imposed on us. We do not seek war," Pezeshkian… pic.twitter.com/CIusXvkRyY — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2026

Pezeshkian claimed they don't seek war. He also said they want to go back to the deal.

"We did reach an agreement with your president... and based on that, we are willing and still wish to move forward."



Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian claims Iran has "not closed the Strait of Hormuz" during an exclusive interview with @BretBaier on @SpecialReport.



Baier… pic.twitter.com/L1IBXZms1h — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 24, 2026

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Incredibly, he then said Iran has "not closed the Strait of Hormuz."

But as Baier noted, the Iranians then fired on ships, breaking the deal.

They say they want a deal, then they keep playing games, so you can't trust for a second that they would hold to a deal.

Pezeshkian denied that they wanted a nuclear weapon, but kept dodging when Baier asked him; then why did they have 60 percent enriched uranium? The Iranian president did not give a satisfactory answer.

If that interview was supposed to show strength or convince anyone to their side, it showed the opposite.

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