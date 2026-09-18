Watch: Former Press Sec Sarah Huckabee Sanders Stymies Media Over Trump Banning 'Fake News'

Earlier on Friday, we wrote about President Trump kicking several legacy media outlets out of White House press briefings, calling out CNN, MSNOW, and Politico as "fake news" and full of "fiction and lies" in a somewhat snappy social media post.

Advertisement

His post on Truth Social said that immediately, those three outlets were effectively banned.

"I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them “alive.” Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant “reporting” FAKE NEWS!" Trump wrote.

"Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America," he continued.

"Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow," Trump promised.

Then shortly after that went live, a reporter in the media gaggle pressed him about it, as RedState's Ward Clark wrote. Check out the clip in his piece linked above because Trump really let them have it.

But the president wasn't the only one in the Oval Office with a take on the media query. Back during the first Trump administration, Sarah Huckabee Sanders handled the daily press briefings after masterfully serving as the winning presidential campaign manager in 2016.

Now, she's the GOP governor of Arkansas. On Friday, she stymied the slimy media completely with common sense once again.

And while what she said was long, the interaction with the media member here is worth sharing in full (you'll hear her answer after Trump invites her to take the question around 1:21):

Watch:

Former WH Press Sec Sarah Huckabee Sanders SHUTS DOWNS reporters crying about Trump banning CNN, MS Now and Politico from the White House



“I think it’s hard for you to argue against a free press when you’re literally standing in the Oval Office asking questions of the president… pic.twitter.com/xg3gF1QTlR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 18, 2026

Former WH Press Sec Sarah Huckabee Sanders SHUTS DOWNS reporters crying about Trump banning CNN, MS Now and Politico from the White House “I think it’s hard for you to argue against a free press when you’re literally standing in the Oval Office asking questions of the president of the United States. He’s been more accessible and easier to talk to than any president in history. Think about the previous administration, where you could barely get through a press conference. And yet you have the opportunity to stand here in the Oval Office and ask questions to the leader of the free world […] The president is right to support the First Amendment. But he’s also right to ask that you be honest and fair. That’s not an unreasonable thing to ask.”

Advertisement

She's not wrong here, and it is totally an unfair matchup. You almost feel sorry for that liberal journo - almost.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.