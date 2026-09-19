AG Secretary Brooke Rollins Announces Vast 'Operation SNAP Back,' Striking Almost 200 NYC Stores

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins announced, "Operation SNAP Back," the latest all-of-government action to root out the fraud, waste, and abuse in this government program which is meant to assist low-income families.

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Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Administration (FNA) announced a sweeping crackdown on fraudulent SNAP retailers—bodegas, convenience stores, and grocery stores—across New York’s five boroughs. This investigation, dubbed Operation SNAP Back, included hundreds of undercover investigations leading to action against 170 retailers. “This is just the latest action in the Trump Administration's fight against fraud. The message is clear, if you accept any portion of an annual $100 billion taxpayer program, you must follow the rules or face the consequences,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins. “We owe it to every American taxpayer to safeguard their hard-earned dollars, and these latest enforcement actions are just a small part of the Food and Nutrition Administration’s efforts to remove criminals and bad actors from food stamps.”

🚨OPERATION SNAP BACK: New York



SNAP fraud across New York City just got confronted head on.@USDA investigators went into all FIVE boroughs, conducting hundreds of undercover investigations into bodegas, convenience stores, and grocery stores suspected of abusing the program.… — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) September 18, 2026

OPERATION SNAP BACK: New York SNAP fraud across New York City just got confronted head on. @USDA investigators went into all FIVE boroughs, conducting hundreds of undercover investigations into bodegas, convenience stores, and grocery stores suspected of abusing the program. The result: 170 retailers are now facing enforcement action for violations including trafficking SNAP benefits for cash and illegally accepting benefits for alcohol and other ineligible items. Several cases have also been referred for criminal investigation and prosecution. This is about protecting two groups of people: families who rely on SNAP to put food on the table — and the hardworking taxpayers who fund it. Since the start of the Trump Administration, we have already: ➡️ Stopped more than $5.8 BILLION in fraud ➡️ Suspended or disqualified nearly 6,000 retailers ➡️ Disabled or blocked more than 2,000 illegal point-of-sale devices The message is simple: if you steal from American taxpayers or exploit a program meant to feed vulnerable families, we are coming after the fraud. We are not slowing down.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. The Restaurant Meals Program (RMP), an offshoot of the SNAP program, is also rife with abuse.

The Restaurant Meals Program (RMP) is a special benefits program that allows certain SNAP recipients to purchase prepared meals at restaurants or fast food chains using their EBT card. The restaurant program is meant to support people who are unable to make their own meals or who may not have permanent housing where food can be stored. Here's what you need to know about the SNAP Restaurant Meals Program and how to find restaurants near you that accept EBT.

Not surprising, this RMP/SNAP abuse is occurring mostly in blue states, to the tune of $524 million.

The NYPost previously reported that approximately $524 million was spent at restaurants across nine states with RMPs — New York, California, Arizona, Michigan, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Illinois, Virginia and Maryland — between June 2023 and May 2025. More than half a billion dollars in SNAP benefits have gone to restaurants through this loophole in just two years while the Trump administration is working to get junk food out of the program.”

And of course, as the fraud exposed in the Medicare and Medicaid programs in this state, California leads the way in this form of fraud too.

Meanwhile... Governor Newsom's state of California has a CalFresh Restaurant Meals Program (RMP) that allows fast food restaurants to take EBT, the electronic system used to deliver SNAP benefits.



In California, the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) is the state… pic.twitter.com/aUnfpw4W4E — Leigh Marcotte (@labtechleigh) March 12, 2026

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Meanwhile... Governor Newsom's state of California has a CalFresh Restaurant Meals Program (RMP) that allows fast food restaurants to take EBT, the electronic system used to deliver SNAP benefits. In California, the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) is the state agency that oversees CalFresh, including the RMP. CDSS receives federal funding from USDA to run the program, and restaurants must get federal approval (via USDA/FNS) to participate in the RMP while working through CDSS.

The NYPost piece, linked above, continued with the massive amount being wasted in CA:

Of the states enrolled, California spent the most on restaurants ($475 million), followed by Arizona ($41.4 million) and New York ($3.6 million).

On Wednesday, before the House recessed ahead of the November midterm elections, Republican Rep. Brandon Gill (TX-26) put forth a bill that would end the RMP.

Taxpayers are footing the bill for fast food through SNAP. More than $524 MILLION was spent at restaurants through this loophole in just two years.



Today, I introduced legislation to end the fast-food loophole and refocus SNAP on nutritious groceries for struggling Americans. pic.twitter.com/J2NBnH9TWr — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) September 3, 2026

A bill unveiled Thursday by Gill would end the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s (SNAP) Restaurant Meals Program (RMP), which lets beneficiaries purchase hot meals at certain eateries. “SNAP is supposed to help struggling Americans put nutritious food on the table, not stick taxpayers with the bill for fast food,” Gill told The Post in a statement. Under Gill’s Ending Restaurant Purchases with SNAP Act, public and nonprofit groups would still be able to provide meals to beneficiaries, including disabled and elderly Americans eligible for home deliveries.

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Perhaps that bill could be modified to put in a requirement that SNAP recipients attend home economics classes in order to receive benefits. All one needs is a hot plate and a mini-fridge to feed oneself, because I spent over a year with only that and managed to feed myself regularly, without benefit of SNAP or fast food. While the microwave is not very MAHA, it can also be used to cook all that real food one should be getting through the SNAP benefits. Wouldn't that be nice?

“SNAP benefits should go to Americans, not fraudsters or illegal immigrants,” said White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud Executive Director Scott Brady. “And thanks to Secretary Rollins, such waste and abuse will stop.”

It is clear this RMP offshoot is a kickback to the restaurant industry, and another way that fraud can be amplified. Let us hope that USDA and the Fraud Task Force will continue to go hard on this.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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