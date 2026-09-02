Trump Follows Up on 'Lake Ontario' Name Change — It's Sure to Enrage Leftists Even More

First, it was the Gulf of America instead of the Gulf of Mexico.

That naturally swung the progressives and their media buddies into apoplexy for practically weeks, and it kind of flew under the radar in May 2025, but my colleague Brad Essex shared that President Trump reportedly considered changing the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Gulf in official U.S. documents.

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Then more recently, President Trump made a change to the name of the smallest of the five Great Lakes - Lake Ontario - by signing an executive order making it Lake America.

Democrats and Canadian officials, including Prime Minister Mark Carney, got as overheated as a car radiator in the Arizona summer sun over the president's Aug. 25 post on Truth Social. (By the way, check out the link above to the online Encyclopedia Britannica, which plays the name situation like they're Switzerland.)

America's northern neighbors still were not over it by the end of last week, something that Bill Maher grilled Canadians over on his latest "Real Time" HBO show.

Wednesday saw a new geographical name change floated, and the idea is too fun not to share with you readers since it will enrage even more of the usual suspects in the Democrat Party, and in the wider globalist circles we fight against on the Right.

President Trump just shared his idea on renaming a truly newsworthy area - this time the Strait of Hormuz - in a Truth Social post:

He seems to be making a half serious/half troll move here, since the U.S. has not been shy about stating it has control of the crucial strategic area/shipping lane.

He might have been joking, as he commented on it later on Wednesday in the Oval Office, saying he was “just thrown out there.”

Plus, in August, Trump also mused about making the Strait a U.S. territory.

The idea of naming the body of water after the president comes after Trump has also suggested that he will make the strait a U.S. territory. “Pretty soon, I will be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States,” Trump said during remarks last month.

Now many readers know we have seen similar notions before by Trump, including about Greenland and Gaza, so I would keep my powder dry over anything quickly transpiring on this Trump Strait concept.

As I was finishing up my story, a few minutes ago, Trump shared a chaser showing that even more people are getting on board with Lake America, writing on Truth Social that Apple Maps now displays the "Lake Ontario" moniker - something that both tech giants did with "Gulf of America, by the way.

He wrote:

Apple Maps has just announced that it has changed the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America, so now that very important change of names, between Google Maps and Apple Maps, is complete, ratified, and binding. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Expect more delicious, angry comments from PM Carney and company. Keep stocked up on popcorn, too, as we'll see what plays out on this.

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