Trump: Europe to Release Massive Diesel, Crude Oil Stockpile

The midterm elections are drawing nigh, and, as always, "It's the economy, stupid," and at the heart of every economy is one big thing: Energy. In yet another development complicating the global energy picture and, possibly, diesel and other energy costs right here in the United States, on Friday President Trump took to his Truth Social platform to announce a massive dump of diesel fuel and crude oil by several, as-yet unnamed member nations of the G7. President Trump writes that this process will begin "immediately."

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The president writes:

Europe has just agreed to release a massive amount of their heavily stocked Diesel Oil. The process will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT

The amount mentioned is up to 100 million barrels. So far it's unclear if the release will be just of diesel fuel, or a combination of diesel and crude oil.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) announced the development seemingly moments later.

Leaders from the G7 bloc of advanced economies have agreed to work "in a coordinated manner" to help bring down diesel prices

They will make production "more flexible", release strategic reserves of "up to 100 million barrels" within four months, and avoid energy restrictions between partner countries

Today's urgent G7 meeting comes after US President Donald Trump said he might ask European countries to release diesel reserves as he considered banning US exports of the fuel

Note that the release will happen within four months, with as yet no indication as to when the actual release will begin, which isn't surprising; these things can't be done like flipping a switch. This is a big release and will take time to organize. But at least one commenter put forth a hopeful tone for motorists.

(Automobile Association) president Edmund King says the G7's decision to release 100 million barrels of energy reserves "will hopefully settle the nerves in the global fuel markets" and bring prices down. "The global uncertainty from the conflict in the Middle East and demands from the US president have already affected fuel prices but hopefully the markets will now see sense," he says. King advises shopping around to find the best price, saying AA analysis shows price differences of "between 6-10p [per] litre within close distances".

The same would seem to apply here, although it's not clear if European motorists will see some price relief before or after American drivers.

Oil prices and, necessarily, prices for gasoline, diesel fuel, home heating oil and other derivatives have been on a roller-coaster, aggravated by things like the scrapping over the Strait of Hormuz, where oil traffic is back to near pre-conflict levels, and the beating Russia's diesel fuel production and storage facilities have taken from Ukraine.

Still, this is liable to have at least some effect on global prices. The price of diesel fuel reflects on everything else in the economy of every nation on the planet, and a significant release is bound to have some moderating effect. It might provide some relief until (and if) things in the Middle East and in the Russo-Ukrainian conflict sort themselves out.

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As of this writing oil prices haven't changed much, with American crude (USOIL) at 91.37, and British Brent crude (UKOIL) at 102.19.

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