Big News: Dennis Prager Announces First Appearance Since 2024

Some people just don't have any quit in them. These people meet adversity with determination and willpower.

Dennis Prager is one of those people. In 2024, Dennis suffered a bad fall that left him paralyzed below his shoulders. He has been absent from the media world since that fall and the issues that followed it.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, though, Dennis announced his return to the stage, making his first public appearance on October 15th. We're glad to have Dennis back!

This is the news we've been waiting for! 🎉



Nearly two years after a fall at home left him paralyzed from the neck down, Dennis Prager just announced his first public appearance on October 15th.



Nothing keeps this man down. 💪 pic.twitter.com/t6DTgLePpY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 30, 2026

Dennis said:

Hi, everybody, I'd like to tell you about something that is truly exciting, certainly for me personally. I will be making my first public appearance since my accident, in Miami, on October 15th. It is a big deal, in so many ways. I hope you'll come, and the way to get information is to go to PragerU.com/Miami. I hope to see you there.

Dennis Prager has been a fixture in American conservative news and commentary since the Nixon years, starting with his work detailing the issue of the "refusenicks," Soviet Jews who were refused permission to emigrate, mostly to Israel. After initially supporting Jimmy Carter in the 1976 election, Dennis moved on to more conservative positions, including his well-known criticism of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) over what the ADL claimed was a streak of antisemitism in the American conservative movement. He has, since then, been a prominent voice in American conservative politics.

He went on from there to expand into a host of other topics and conservative issues, and opened PragerU in 2009, to promote capitalism and conservative viewpoints. Since 1999, Dennis has worked in various capacities with the Salem Media Group, which makes him a colleague of all of us here at RedState, and we are delighted to have him back on the stage.

In a recent conversation with The Media Line’s Felice Friedson, Mr. Prager gave us some insights into what has kept him going through all this:

The longtime radio host, author, educator and PragerU co-founder says he can still breathe, speak and think clearly, gifts he now experiences with an immediacy few people ever do. Since his accident on Nov. 12, 2024, his wife, Sue, has become his caretaker and lifeline, while Prager has continued writing and working despite losing the use of his arms and legs. His response to tragedy rests on ideas he says he has carried for decades: lower expectations, cultivate gratitude, and resist defining yourself as a victim. “I never thought that bad things happened to the other guy,” he tells Friedson. “I’m the other guy.” He speaks just as frankly about what he misses—hugging his wife and family, using a computer mouse, typing his own books—and about the distinction he draws between suffering and unhappiness.

Advertisement

We could all learn a thing or two from that.

Welcome back to the stage, Mr. Prager. May you long continue to make your own unique contributions.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy RedState's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.