FBI Deputy Director Steps Down From Unique Role While Praising Kash Patel's 'Reform'

One of the people within the leadership structure tapped by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel to bring back the trust of the American people to the department during President Trump's second term has said he will step down as a deputy director.

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In a social media post on Monday morning, combat veteran and the former 44th attorney general of Missouri, Andrew Bailey, wrote:

"I want to thank President Trump, @AGToddBlanche, and @FBIDirectorKash for the opportunity to serve in the FBI. Under President Trump’s leadership, we have delivered historic results in our mission to Make America Safe Again."

"With great pride in what we have accomplished, I am announcing that I am stepping down to return to my family in Missouri," he continued.

He also praised Kash Patel for working hard to restore Americans' trust in the institution.

"I am confident Director Patel will continue to reform the FBI, combat violent crime, defend the homeland, ensure strong organizational accountability, and restore public trust in this institution of excellence," he said.

I want to thank President Trump, @AGToddBlanche, and @FBIDirectorKash for the opportunity to serve in the FBI. Under President Trump’s leadership, we have delivered historic results in our mission to Make America Safe Again. With great pride in what we have accomplished, I am… — Andrew Bailey (@AndrewBaileyMO) September 28, 2026

Here's a look at the unique role Bailey served in the Trump 47 FBI starting in Aug. 2025, after serving as the Show-Me state's top cop since 2023:

In August 2025, the Trump administration announced a novel arrangement, saying that Mr. Bailey would come in as a co-deputy director alongside Mr. Bongino. At the time, Mr. Bailey was serving as the attorney general in Missouri...

The NY Times report also included this possible reason for his departure after less than a year:

An internal F.B.I. email indicated Mr. Bailey was stepping down for family reasons, according to people familiar with the decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a move that was not yet public.

This is a developing story, RedState will provide updates as warranted.

UPDATE: FBI Director Patel has reacted to Bailey's resignation, and it confirms that he is leaving to be with his family.

Patel wrote in a statement on his official FBI X account:

"I want to thank Andrew Bailey for his dedicated service to return the FBI to its core mission and fulfill President Trump's promise to make America safe again. Although Andrew is leaving the FBI in order to return to his family in Missouri, his fantastic contribution instituting critical reforms which resulted in our historic success will live on. Andrew's leadership at the FBI will be missed but we are grateful he answered the call to serve! Thanks Andrew for your tremendous dedication to the mission of this FBI."

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

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