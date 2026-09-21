Illegal Alien Freed by Biden in 2023 Accused of Attack on Maryland Teen

Well, here's another one. The bitter fruits of four years of the Biden administration are still being counted. Primary among the failures of the single term of Sleepy Joe is the utter disregard of our nation's immigration laws and border security, and in this, many Americans have paid the price.

Advertisement

Now, one more; a teenage rideshare passenger in Maryland has suffered being abducted and sexually assaulted by an illegal alien from Guinea, who inexplicably was still working as a rideshare driver despite being in the U.S. illegally.

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that a rideshare driver arrested in Montgomery County, MD for allegedly kidnapping & raping an underage girl during a ride is an illegal alien from the African country of Guinea who was caught & released at the AZ border by the Biden admin in… pic.twitter.com/RK1y54ha4G — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 18, 2026

Fox News' Bill Melugin writes:

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that a rideshare driver arrested in Montgomery County, MD for allegedly kidnapping & raping an underage girl during a ride is an illegal alien from the African country of Guinea who was caught & released at the AZ border by the Biden admin in 2023. He also has a prior rap sheet of sexually assaulting a minor in NYC from earlier this year. DHS says Abdoulaye Dia of Lanham crossed the border illegally into Lukevilke, AZ on December 21, 2023 (one of the days my team and I were there doing live shots showing masses of African men crossing illegally), but was released into the U.S. by Border Patrol. Dia was arrested by NYPD on June 10th for sexual abuse by forcible compulsion, forcible touching – sexual/intimate parts of another person, injure child less than 17, and sexual abuse without consent. He’s now been arrested by police in Maryland for allegedly kidnapping and raping an underage teen girl during an Empower rideshare in which he was the driver. Police say he took her to a parking lot and raped her in his vehicle, and they believe there are more victims.

Police believe there are more victims. That means this guy has been using his position as a rideshare driver to stalk and assault women and, horrifyingly, teenage girls. This can and should be laid directly at the feet of the Biden administration.

Abdullah Dia is now facing some serious charges, none of which would have been necessary if he had been immediately deported when he tried to enter the United States illegally.

An illegal immigrant from Guinea is facing charges after allegedly raping a teenage passenger while working as a rideshare driver in Maryland.@davidspunt reports Abdullah Dia was charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, second-degree assault and third-degree sex offense.… pic.twitter.com/mnX2lGkuog — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 21, 2026

The post reads:

An illegal immigrant from Guinea is facing charges after allegedly raping a teenage passenger while working as a rideshare driver in Maryland. @davidspunt reports Abdullah Dia was charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, second-degree assault and third-degree sex offense. Authorities say the incident happened in a Montgomery County parking lot after the girl was picked up through the Empower rideshare app. Dia was apprehended crossing into the U.S. at the Arizona border in 2023 and was released under the Biden administration. Authorities believe there may be additional victims.

Advertisement

And, again, the pattern repeats itself. A goblin is caught at the border, during the lax years of the Biden administration, and is simply released into the United States. Abdullah Dia wasn't coming to the United States to work as an aerospace engineer or as a brain surgeon; he apparently has no skills other than driving as a rideshare contractor, which frankly we have plenty of people here legally that could do that work. He brings nothing to the United States that is to our benefit. And now he's facing charges in the sexual assault of an American teenage girl, one whose life is now forever changed thanks to a chance encounter with a product of a zero-trust Third World society who never should have been here in the first place.

If any Republican candidate in the midterm elections wants an effective advertisement, splash Abdullah Dia's face all over, along with the charges he faces, and hammer home that point that these are the kinds of people that Democrats want to allow in, and whom they protect. Because that's what at stake here, and even more so in 2028, because if you thought the Biden administration was bad about border security and immigration law, wait until you see a Harris or Newsom administration.

Advertisement

Vote! Vote! Vote!

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.