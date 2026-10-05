Counting Coup: IDF Has Removed 4,000 of 6,000 Oct. 7 Terrorists

We will soon note the third year since the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel; those of us who saw some of the stills and worse, watched some of the video now have those images burned into our very brains. This event was not only the worst slaughter of the Jewish people since the Holocaust, it included some of the most horrendous atrocities that we have seen in living memory — or even in most of our history books.

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In the three years since that horrible attack, Israel has been hard at work. On Monday, Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, released a statement noting that of the 6,000 terrorists known to have taken part in the attacks, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have permanently removed 4,000 from the world of the living, and that Israel won't rest until the remaining 2,000 are dealt with in like fashion.

Good.

Some 4,000 terrorists who invaded Israel during the October 7 onslaught three years ago have been killed to date, Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday. “Six thousand terrorists crossed the border into Israel on October 7 and carried out the atrocities. Of them, 4,000 have been killed so far, leaving another 2,000,” he said in a statement. The figures cited by Katz were presented by Military Intelligence Directorate chief Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder during a cabinet meeting on Sunday night. According to previous assessments by the Israel Defense Forces, around 5,600 terrorists invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, and between 1,200 and 1,600 of them were killed inside Israeli territory during the Hamas-led attack. The latest figures put the number of terrorists who participated in the onslaught at 6,000.

Two-thirds is a good start. Some of the suspected terrorists have been captured, and are presumably being interrogated, likely not pleasantly so; that may be a source of the identities and probable locations of the 4,000 that have since been rendered into disconnected parts.

Another 300 alleged perpetrators have been captured by Israel and await judgment by special military tribunals, which have yet to be set up.

We won't speculate as to what might be the fate of this 300 after the special military tribunals, but it's a safe bet that they will end up at ambient temperature, one way or another.

This is an appropriate response, frankly, and Israel is right in ignoring its detractors who claim Israel is being too harsh on these goblins, that Israel should instead attempt to arrest or try them. There is a time and a place for that. This, though, is not a law enforcement matter. This is a military matter, and the Israeli government and the Israeli forces should not rest until every goblin who participated in these attacks is hunted down like the mad dogs they are.

Bear in mind, it's difficult for me to be rational in this matter. I saw too many stills, too much video footage, not only of the aftermath but of the attack itself. These are people who have, by their actions, utterly surrendered their humanity, and should be, must be dealt with accordingly. And if the most efficient way of dealing with them is with the suitable application of high explosives, so be it.

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There's another factor here. No matter what happens now, with these 6,000 animals, there will come a day when some terrorist group will decide to try something like this again. Israel is, by their actions, also sending any future aspirants a very clear message: This is what happens when you mess with us. We will hunt you down. We will find you. We will detonate you.

That's the best kind of message to send these people.

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