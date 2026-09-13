Hypocrisy: Clancy Juror They Interviewed Has Her Own Battery Case

By now, we're all familiar with the one holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy case, the one man who refused to let her walk on mental health grounds. We're also all aware of the campaign against the juror, the attempts to dox him, and the pro-Clancy contingent's implication that he should have been disqualified due to an alleged previous domestic violence rap.

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Now, it turns out that one of the more vocal of the pro-Clancy jurors has a few skeletons in her own broom closet. Sam J. and our sister site Twitchy has some details.

The Left and NBC10 Boston spent the weekend trying to destroy the one juror who wouldn’t rubber-stamp an insanity pass for a mother who strangled her three kids. They dug up dismissed domestic-violence allegations, a family restraining order, and a rent judgment against the holdout and treated it like a smoking gun.

Here, there is an X post, which, due to the language used, I will not present; you can view the full post here. Suffice it to say it involves Sue O'Connell, the NBC Boston reporter who interviewed the pro-Clancy juror, Kellie Farina, and a snap-and-slash session between O'Connell and independent journalist Megyn Kelly.

Here's the onion:

Meanwhile the juror they actually put on camera — Kellie Farina, the Free Karen Read superfan who voted to let Lindsay Clancy walk — has her own assault-and-battery case sitting in the Massachusetts system from 2002. Same charge type they used to smear the man who held the line. She cheered Karen Read’s acquittal in a Facebook group, then sat on a panel deciding whether another woman should be held responsible for killing children. If lying on a jury form or a prior criminal case is disqualifying, start with the one who already picked a side in the most radioactive Massachusetts murder circus of the last decade and still got seated. The holdout blocked a mistrial-to-acquittal pipeline. Farina was the pipeline.

So, if the holdout juror, as Kellie Farina seems to be implying, should have been disqualified by this supposed history, then Farina should have, as well. The internet to the rescue: A sharp-eyed X user dug up the old charges against Farina:

I guess the female juror @SueOC_NBCBoston interviewed, the Free Karen Read supporter, lied on her jury form too? 🙄 or maybe its just being charged with a crime DOESN'T DISQUALIFY YOU pic.twitter.com/372jTQPXTk — Kate Peter (@MafiaMasshole) September 12, 2026

The left may not have a monopoly on hypocrisy, but they sure do seem to hold the lion's share of it.

Look, Kellie Farina's implications here are the purest of corral litter. The jury, all of them, were seated through the usual process. And as for any prior charges and the outcomes of any case against the holdout juror, we just don't know enough to judge them - and neither does Kellie Farina. And while she's enjoying her undeserved 15 minutes of infamy, there are people out there trying to identify the holdout juror for reasons that likely don't bear speculation.

The fact is that Lindsay Clancy admitted to killing her children. Her offspring, her own flesh and blood. That's what the holdout juror couldn't get around. And in that, we can scarcely blame him. He made a stand on principle, and now it seems his fellow jurors are trying to punish him for it.

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