9/11 Anniversary: DHS Has Deported Over 2,000 Terror Suspects

This Friday marks the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks that destroyed the World Trade Center and badly damaged the Pentagon; a fourth hijacked airliner was brought down by brave, unselfish passengers before it could reach its target.

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It's therefore rather satisfying to note that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) have caught and deported over 2,000 known terrorists since January of 2025, when President Trump resumed office.

A Fox exclusive has details.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported more than 2,000 known or suspected terrorists from the U.S. since President Donald Trump took office in January 2025, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) tells Fox News Digital, as the nation prepares to mark 25 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. DHS said ICE arrested more than 2,150 known or suspected terrorists between Jan. 20, 2025, and Sept. 9, 2026, and deported 2,015 during that period. "As we reflect on the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the brave men and women of ICE continue to carry out their duty to protect the homeland and keep the American people safe," DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in the department’s announcement.

This is what we call a good start. We know that millions poured across our southern border during the four years when the Biden administration, out of a mixture of deliberation and incompetence, ignored our immigration laws and refused to enforce our borders. Millions, of whom some - we still aren't sure how many - came from places like Iran, Afghanistan, and China. And still, even now, after over two years of effort, there are almost certainly too many of them still here.

But DHS and ICE are finding them. Over 2,000 are already out, repatriated back to wherever they came from. The effort is ongoing.

The administration isn't just deporting terrorists, either, but criminals as well. Here, from a DHS press release, are a couple of examples of goblins who are no longer in the United States because of the administration's deportation efforts.

Heriton Aredes, an illegal alien from Brazil, deported on August 26. His criminal history includes convictions for assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, operating recklessly, and use of motor vehicle without authority, and an arrest for motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation. He illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location. After a Department of Justice (DOJ) Immigration Judge issued Aredes a final order of removal on June 16, 2008, he was deported on October 14, 2008. He then illegally re-entered the United States – a felony – at an unknown date and location. Juan Hortencio Palacios-Gomez, an illegal alien from Honduras, deported on August 24. His criminal history includes convictions for felony domestic abuse – child endangerment, cruelty to juveniles, domestic abuse – battery by strangulation, and simple kidnapping, and arrests for possession of Schedule II narcotics, reckless operation of a vehicle, simple battery, theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer, and speeding. He illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location. After a DOJ Immigration Judge issued Palacios-Gomez a final order of removal on February 16, 2024, he was deported on March 21, 2024. He then illegally re-entered the country – a felony – at an unknown date and location.

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On the anniversary of the September 11th attacks, we can and do look on all this as good news; but there's a lot more work yet to be done. Holding the House and Senate will be key to getting this done. November is coming: Vote! Vote! Vote!

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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