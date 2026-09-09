Is Canada Now a Broken Country?

The United States' neighbor to the north (or east, if you're in Alaska) is beset with problems, and their government seems determined to make things worse. That's not uncommon among socialist governments, as Canada's seems determined to become one, whether it be by design or incompetence; but this seems to be the road Canada has chosen.

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There's an interesting exclusive at the Fox News site by culture reporter Rachel del Guidice describing a new documentary that presents some evidence of that decay.

A new documentary is challenging the image of Canada as a progressive model for the United States, with filmmakers traveling across the country and interviewing more than 4,500 Canadians as they examined mounting concerns over healthcare, affordability, drug policy, immigration, crime and government spending. "Broken Country," directed by Canadian filmmaker Mira Metter and coproduced by her husband, Mike Werry, takes a critical look at how life in Canada has changed over the past two decades and the government policies the filmmakers argue helped drive that transformation. The filmmakers also interviewed more than 70 policy experts for the project. Among the Canadians featured is a man who suffered a spinal injury and waited 15 hours to see a surgeon. According to materials provided by the filmmakers, his doctor later told him that surgery within an hour could have resulted in a full recovery. Three years later, he lives with chronic pain, can walk only a short distance without a walker and was subsequently offered Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) while seeking treatment for his pain and disability.

That's the healthcare problem that, above all the other failures of their system, seems to be the most alarming: This sudden willingness of Canadian healthcare providers to cast away medical ethics, especially primum non nocere, in pushing assisted suicide on patients who have indicated no such desire. This is completely the opposite of what healthcare delivery is supposed to be, but right now, these deaths account for 1 in 20 deaths from all causes in Canada. That's more or less five percent of deaths being people deliberately killed by their healthcare providers, and as the man above describes, the offer was made without his asking for it.

Canada has a bigger problem than their failing healthcare system, though.

"I think one of the biggest issues that we've had with immigration on this side of the border is that we opened the parameters on immigration for temporary migrants, so student visas, temporary workers, and the numbers that came in, we didn't have any of the resources to accommodate it," Metter said. "Canada in one year or over two years had like 2.3 million people come in," Metter added. "We're a country of 40 million people. Toronto is the biggest city in it, but that's still an exponential number of people to come into a city that's just not designed for that, and wasn't braced for that kind of intake. And so, the situation has just become really gridlocked in every single sort of resource and everything, even the streets, you try to drive in Toronto, and you're going to have a really hard time going a mile or two."

What isn't mentioned here is that the source of the influx is often from the Third World, most concerningly, the majority-Muslim world. This is a major cultural problem for Canada, when you consider the people they are so freely allowing in have no intention of adhering to Canadian laws, Canadian traditions, and Canadian culture. Many of these people bring nothing positive to the country; they eschew Canadian identity to retain their own, while enjoying Canada's generous social-welfare programs. This, too, is a serious and growing problem.

So, what hazard to the United States if Canada becomes a failed state? The vast majority of Canada's population lives within a hundred miles of their border with the USA. Will our northern border suddenly become more of a concern than the southern? Will the northern tier of U.S. states be inundated by Canadian refugees? Will we turn them away or let them in?

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This is something that our government had better be looking at and making some decisions, because the decline and fall of Canada may only be a few years away.

The documentary will be available later in September. It will probably bear watching.

"Broken Country" is set to be in theaters mid-September with a limited release on Sept. 18 across Canada and the U.S. and subsequently available on Amazon Prime Oct. 26.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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