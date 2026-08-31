Oh My: Hunter Biden Says Dad Joe Used to Drop by His Crack House

Just when you thought there couldn't possibly be another wacky Hunter Biden crack story, along comes the former president’s son with a tale involving his father, a Washington, D.C., crack house, the vice presidential motorcade, and the U.S. Secret Service.

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Hunter Biden has been on something of a media/podcast tour recently for unknown reasons. Trying to rehabilitate his image? Sell some artwork? Rewrite the Biden family lore? No one really knows his goal, but we do know he'll happily tell all.

During a recent appearance on an "addiction podcast" aptly called Dopey, Hunter Biden made an astonishing revelation about those years he spent as a crack addict: His father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, apparently used to come looking for him at the crack house where he was slumming.

Hunter would spy his dad’s vice presidential caravan of official SUVs arriving through the window of his Beltway drug lair and home — where he’d installed a dishonest crack dealer as his BFF and roomie. “My dad showed up. He literally showed up at the house twice, you know, and just knocked on the door,” Hunter, 56, reveals on a new episode of the acclaimed addiction podcast Dopey.

Hunter said his father would have the motorcade scaled down as much as possible before making the trip, though there are only so many ways to keep the travels of a Secret Service-protected vice presidential visit on the down low as it traverses across the nation's capital.

Hunter Biden reveals dad Joe used to visit him in crack den with motorcade and Secret Service https://t.co/DKB9RBmyQP pic.twitter.com/dNGyxY7IuS — New York Post (@nypost) August 31, 2026

Hunter's account is remarkable not because we didn't already know how far his addiction had spiraled – he's written and spoken extensively about his years of crack cocaine use, including the dealers, hotel rooms, crack whores, binges, and extraordinarily dangerous situations he put himself in.

We've all seen the pictures of him naked absolutely blasted out of his mind (although we wish we hadn't). And let's not forget that he also got his brother's widow hooked on drugs, too.

What's new here is the image of Joe Biden, who wasn't all that coherent as vice president, personally tracking his son down at the home of a crack dealer. It's kind of grim, yet touching, but also raises – yet again – some serious questions about what the people around Joe Biden knew at the time.

Because if the vice president was showing up at a crack house with the Secret Service in tow, Hunter's addiction was hardly some tightly held Biden family secret. At a bare minimum, the agents assigned to protect Joe Biden would have known where they were taking him and why the stop was sensitive enough to warrant a scaled-down motorcade.

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That doesn't mean they knew every detail of Hunter's drug use or what was happening inside the house, but it does add another layer to the long-running question of just how much the people surrounding the Biden family knew and how much of it was purposely kept from the public.

Since Hunter Biden is being so open and forthcoming, we'd all love to uncover the mystery of the cocaine found in the Biden White House. He should take a crack at that one next.

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