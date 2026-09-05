Spencer Pratt Mic-Drops George Clooney on Woke Talk, Diamond-Covered Wife

Even in Hollywood, they don't get much more woke than George Clooney, who disavows the "shut up and act" advice to spout off woke gobbledygook at every opportunity. Clooney subscribes to most of the woke cliches, with all of the usual hand-wringing and pearl-clutching that goes along with his pious outbursts.

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George Clooney also has the habit of coating his wife, Amal Clooney, with diamonds and other expensive jewelry. That's fine, in and of itself; Clooney has plenty of money and can spend it as he chooses. What's less fine is the hypocrisy of this, coming from someone who whines about things like "income inequality."

Enter California's own Spencer Pratt, who has, as the saying goes, called the dog (Clooney) out.

Spencer Pratt is taking aim at George Clooney. The former reality star, who delved into politics this year with a run for mayor of Los Angeles, pulled no punches when he took to social media Friday to criticize Clooney and his wife, Amal. "$500M net worth George Clooney could’ve permanently housed 8 homeless people for the rest of their lives with the money he spent on a single-use dress for his wife at a 4 hour event," Pratt claimed on X.

Spencer Pratt has managed to take his primary loss in the race for Mayor of Los Angeles and Obi-Wan Kenobied it; the balloting may have struck down his political campaign, but now, unfettered, he has become more rhetorically powerful than ever.

He added, "I will never tolerate a woke scold lecture from these people. Just be an ostentatious celebrity and own it." Along with his post, he shared a Page Six article detailing a look Amal wore to the Venice Film Festival, where the Clooneys have been spotted several times this week. According to the outlet, she wore a custom look by Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford, as well as a pair of earrings from Cartier that cost $149,000 and a Cartier diamond bracelet that runs for $225,000.

Spencer Pratt is correct; it's the hypocrisy that bites. If George Clooney were to simply come out and say, "Yes, I love my wife, I think she's beautiful, and even more so, covered with diamonds. I earned this money as an actor, and I'll spend it as I please." That's the kind of unapologetic assertion we'd expect from an Ayn Rand novel, not from Hollywood, but then the hypocrite charges wouldn't stick quite so tightly.

Instead, George Clooney issues horse squeeze like this:

During his speech, he said in part, per People, "We’re living through a moment in time where people in charge, the people with the most money, are telling us to fear one another. But we know better than that, don’t we? Because history does teach us a lesson. It teaches us something. The first people that authoritarians tried to shut down are not politicians. They’re journalists who ask questions. They’re the artists who refuse simple answers; the filmmakers, writers, actors, and musicians who insist that someone you never met is deserving of your empathy."

George. You're one the of the people with the most money. And you're an actor. You're not a journalist. You wouldn't make it as a journalist. Frankly, you're not smart enough, although, honestly, in the legacy media, there are plenty who are even dumber.

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In this, as in many other things, as with many other people, Spencer Pratt has your number.

Keep an eye on Spencer Pratt. He may not be the next Mayor of Los Angeles, but we sure haven't heard the last from him yet. Not by a long shot.

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