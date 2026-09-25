Watch: Cornyn's Response on Fundraising for Paxton Shows Why Voters Rejected Him in Runoff

Incumbent Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) got rejected big time in the runoff primary for the Texas Senate seat. He lost by about 28 points to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Advertisement

Cornyn still has not gotten over it. After claiming he was going to help the Republican ticket, he's been doing everything but that. He's posted a variety of passive aggressive things on social media.

Then, there was this delusional hot take about a week ago.

If Republicans won't clean house, Democrats will. https://t.co/vYdPLTSAbI — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 18, 2026

Democrats wouldn't "clean" anything - they would destroy. But if Cornyn's more concerned about throwing a tantrum than helping the Republicans hold onto the Senate, you know why the Republican voters rejected him.

But he just doubled down on that, in remarks to CNN's Manu Raju on Thursday.

RAJU: So you're not planning to help Paxton fundraise at all?



CORNYN: That's correct



RAJU: Why?



CORNYN: This is the way majority parties become minority parties -- by nominating candidates that are less than appealing to a general election electorate



RAJU: Does he deserve to… pic.twitter.com/EOq5DhHvxC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 25, 2026

"So you're not planning to helping Paxton fundraise at all?" Raju inquired.

"That's correct," Cornyn replied.

"Why?" Raju asked.

Cornyn responded:

"For all the reasons we pointed out in the primary. I think the risk for Republicans is if we nominate flawed candidates, in November we risk losing....This is the way that majority parties become minority parties -- by nominating candidates that are less than appealing to a general election electorate."

"Does he deserve to be a senator?" Raju queried.

Cornyn said, "I'll let the voters decide that."

You know what, John? We will decide it.

This may be the worst "cut off your nose to spite your face" move I've ever seen. He claims he cares about Republicans, yet he's doing everything he can to upend Paxton and that might cost us the Senate. If Cornyn wants to talk about "flawed candidates," he was rejected because he was a flawed candidate. The base didn't feel that he was listening to them - that's why he was voted out. He's angry because the voters booted him. This handed the establishment a loss.

I wrote earlier about Barack Obama's remarks on old men who want to hold power.Looking at you, John Cornyn.

Advertisement

Cornyn is also trying to act like his fundraising matters here. It really doesn't. Paxton has millions coming in for ads from Trump's PAC and Elon Musk's PAC now.

I'll say one thing. The more Cornyn throws a tantrum, the more I would crawl through fire to vote for Paxton now. So keep it up, John, I'm sure I'm not alone in my thoughts that the position you are taking - putting Texas and the Senate at risk and giving aid to the Democrats with your remarks - is despicable.

My toddler throws fewer temper tantrums than Cornyn...



Dude, you lost badly.



Get over it! https://t.co/BlSjGeaWuU pic.twitter.com/VpBbaf6Cd4 — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) September 25, 2026

Cornyn is going to make Paxton win by even bigger margins than Cornyn was beaten during the primary. — Kelly (@SunshineSass2) September 25, 2026

Now, I don't know about that amount, but he's certainly making many people want to charge out to the polls and vote.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help RedState continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.