New Semiquincentennial Trump $1 Coin Will Have the Left Losing Its Mind

Never let it be said that President Donald Trump doesn't know how to expertly tweak the noses of his political opposition, or that he doesn't love doing so at every opportunity. That tendency also exists in many of the people who make up his administration, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

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Now, in the latest move, the Treasury is, in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of American liberty, releasing $1 coins bearing President Trump's portrait. This is sure to make some leftist heads go "pop."

The U.S. Mint on Wednesday started selling $1 coins that feature President Donald Trump's face. "Available for purchase today at 12PM ET: 2026 President Donald J. Trump $1 Coin. These coins are also in circulation, so check your pocket change. Collect them today!" the U.S. Mint declared in a Wednesday morning post on X. But the Trump-emblazoned coins cost a pretty penny — they are priced significantly higher than their $1 face value. A roll of 25 coins is priced at a whopping $61, while the price for a bag of 100 coins is $154.50, according to the Mint's website.

It would be almost worth paying that premium just to be able to pay for stuff with big, beautiful, golden coins bearing President Trump's presidential portrait, which bears an uncanny (deliberate?) resemblance to his Fulton County, Georgia mug shot.

Here, from an X post by Treasury Secretary Bennett last summer, is what the coins will look like.

As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the @usmint will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism. Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a… pic.twitter.com/PEMrsGqOEA — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) July 15, 2026

Secretary Bessent writes:

As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the @usmint will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism. Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all.

This is something of a groundbreaking move. The last time a sitting president was featured on a commemorative coin like this one was Calvin Coolidge, when, in 1926, President Coolidge appeared on a commemorative half dollar during the Sesquicentennial celebration of Alabama's statehood. While these coins are legal tender, they are also commemorative, limited-edition coins; they are not intended to be permanent items.

As I wrote last summer when the coin was first announced, this is sure to make some liberals and "progressives" upset, to say the least.

Annoying the left is always worth doing. In President Trump and his administration, we are treated to the spectacle of a master at work. And, honestly, if we are going to issue commemorative coins, it's only appropriate that at least one of the designs bears the image of the man who was president on the Semiquincentennial. That would apply no matter who the president was, honestly. But the fact that it's President Donald Trump is just too much fun, unless one is on the Trump Derangement Syndrome-raddled left.

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Yes, this is worth doing, and while the Left may squawk, it's not unreasonable for a 250th anniversary memorial coin to have the sitting president's image on it. If Silent Cal could be so featured for a state anniversary, why not President Trump for the nation's 250th anniversary?

So, get you a 100-count bag of Trump coins, which are, again, legal tender! Use them to pay for coffee and snacks in any liberal establishment. Annoying leftists is always worth doing. Always.

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