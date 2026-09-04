Georgian National Now Charged in $1.3 Billion Health Care Fraud

The various healthcare and other social program fraudsters seem determined to outdo one another in how much they can rip off the American taxpayers. The latest example comes to us from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, which announced on Friday charges against a Georgian national (that's European Georgia, not the U.S. state of Georgia), one Erekle Gugava, who was a primary money launderer for the scam to the tune of $1.2 billion. That's "billion" with a "B." Oh, and he was an illegal alien, to boot.

Advertisement

BREAKING 🚨 Georgian national charged with conspiring to launder proceeds of a $1.3 BILLION health care fraud scheme tied to Operation Gold Rush - the largest health care fraud case ever prosecuted by DOJ.



Defendant allegedly worked for a Russian-based criminal organization that… pic.twitter.com/j8gu10q7Km — U.S. Attorney Massachusetts (@DMAnews1) September 4, 2026

The X post from the U.S. Attorney's Office reads:

BREAKING 🚨 Georgian national charged with conspiring to launder proceeds of a $1.3 BILLION health care fraud scheme tied to Operation Gold Rush - the largest health care fraud case ever prosecuted by DOJ. Defendant allegedly worked for a Russian-based criminal organization that orchestrated a multi-billion-dollar scheme to defraud Medicare and other health insurers. Fraudulent claims allegedly relied, in part, on stolen identities of elderly and disabled Americans, generating millions in proceeds that were ultimately transferred overseas.

The U.S. Attorney's Office press release has more. And, wonder of wonders, again, the perp was in the United States illegally.

A Georgian national has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for allegedly conspiring to launder the proceeds of a $1.3 billion health care fraud scheme while he was illegally in the United States. Erekle Gugava, 33, a Georgian national, was indicted on one count of money laundering conspiracy. Gugava fled the United States in July 2025, after the alleged conduct. According to court documents, Gugava was a money launderer for the foreign-based organization that spearheaded the largest health care fraud case ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice, dubbed Operation Gold Rush. The organization, based in Russia and elsewhere, orchestrated a multi-billion-dollar health care fraud and money laundering scheme to target, exploit and steal from Medicare and other health insurers.

That's a lot of American taxpayer money; as the old saying goes, a billion here, and a billion there, and pretty soon you're talking real money.

Here's how the scheme reportedly worked.

As alleged in the charging documents, Gugava purportedly owned ND Medical Solutions, LLC (ND Medical), a durable medical equipment company located in Pennsylvania, between February 2025 and July 2025. During the limited five-month span of Gugava’s purported ownership, ND Medical submitted at least $1.3 billion in fraudulent DME claims to Medicare, private health insurance companies that contracted to provide Medicare supplemental insurance policies, private employer-sponsored plans, and union health plans. These insurers paid ND Medical approximately $6.5 million. As part of the scheme, Gugava allegedly facilitated the deposit and transfer of fraud proceeds. Among other things, he allegedly opened several bank accounts in the name of ND Medical – for which he was the sole signatory – and deposited checks from Medicare Supplemental Insurers and other health insurers into the ND Medical bank accounts. The funds were then ultimately transferred to various overseas bank accounts for the benefit of the organization.

Advertisement

Did I mention he was in the United States illegally?

It's not clear how much, if any, of these funds the United States may be able to claw back. Much of this money may be no longer within our reach. It's also not clear if any of this money will go to fund, say, Vladimir Putin's government; there's no evidence that this accused perp has any connection to the Russian government, but this is the kind of money that would make any nation-state stand up and take notice.

This is one of the most egregiously unsung accomplishments of this administration; not here, mind you, where we have been uncovering fraud busts almost daily. But the legacy media has all too often been silent on reporting, say, the White House tally of almost $246 billion - again, billion with a "B" - of fraud uncovered since January 2025. That may pay for another aircraft carrier, along with paying for a few more F-47s or B-21 bombers. We can use those more than we can use another Georgian fraudster, who, again, was in the United States illegally.

And, no, we are not tired of winning yet. Not by a long shot.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs who refuse to enforce our laws and hold criminals accountable. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.