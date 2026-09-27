AG Blanche: White House Access Is a Privilege, Not a Right

The Trump administration clearly isn't putting up with any more shenanigans from the legacy media. His Attorney General clearly isn't having any of that, either. On Sunday, speaking with host Martha Raddatz on ABC's This Week program, Attorney General Todd Blanche made the administration's stance on denying Air Force One access to CNN very plain.

Advertisement

In short, the president has had enough, and no media outlet, CNN or any other, has any right to unimpeded White House and Air Force One access.

.@AGToddBlanche: President Trump "is sick and tired of certain media outlets just refusing to report accurate news... Being in the White House is a privilege; it's not a right." pic.twitter.com/f5Y1oAAMuS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 27, 2026

The AG said:

Well, the president hasn't denied access, that's not the right way to describe it. This is, what the president has said, is that he is sick and tired of certain media outlets just refusing to report accurate news. And so, then... look. It is a privilege... it is a privilege to be in the White House for anybody and the president knows that. It's the people's house, and what you saw play out over the past week was really not just... Even after the judge, even after the White House let the reporters back in, they still refuse to use pool coverage, still refused to, on their own, make a decision to start covering the president in with the video. A lot of people saw the president. The president was not hidden from the American people at that football game in Tennessee yesterday, and really the unfortunate and sad thing here is that after years and years and years, of one-sided media coverage of the president from certain outlets, the president finally said, it's not fair to the American people this is happening and did something about it, there's still obviously litigation going on, but the important thing, Martha, is to know that being in the White House is a privilege, it's not a right.

Key point. The First Amendment gives the media broad latitude, just as it gives the citizenry a broad right to say and write as they see fit. But it guarantees neither media nor the citizens an outlet; neither does it guarantee unfettered access to public officials, be it the President of the United States or the Third Assistant Records Clerk in Cowcatcher, Michigan. Any media outlet should consider access to the White House, to Air Force One, or to the president at any time or in any place as a privilege, not a right.

As for the pending legal arguments, AG Blanche correctly declined to speculate.

Attorney General Todd Blanche on a judge’s temporary order restoring banned outlets’ White House credentials: “The judge issued a temporary order. It's not final. The litigation is ongoing, and I'm not going to talk about the specifics of what the judge said.”… pic.twitter.com/JvoerVvR2P — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 27, 2026

In this clip:

Martha Raddatz: The judge decided this was not based on national security. So, what do you think... AG Blanche: The judge issued a temporary order. It's not final, the litigation's ongoing, and I'm not going to talk about the specifics of what the judge has said, that wouldn't be right. What I'm talking about is the government's position and for what the Department of Justice said in court, which is the same thing that President Trump has said repeatedly, which is that some point, at some point, the complete misinformation and the inaccuracy and the one-sided news out of a certain organization does become a national security issue and it's not right for the people of the United States to have to put up with it.

Advertisement

Another key point. The AG is absolutely correct in his refusal to comment on ongoing litigation. One would think that Martha Raddatz, who is no newcomer to this business, would have known better than to ask.

As for CNN, let them stand out in the cold. But the legacy media won't change; any Republican president, not just President Trump, will have to deal with this overt bias forever and a day. That's just how things are; fortunately, in this internet age, there are a host of other sources of information in the form of the new media, an example of which you are reading right now.

The legacy media likely won't change. This will always be a part of our public discourse. I'm reminded of a famous passage from the 18th/19th century German poet Friedrich Schiller, from his 1801 play, The Maid of Orleans: "Against stupidity the very gods themselves contend in vain."

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join RedState VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.