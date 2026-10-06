$194M Fraud Busted: Ex-CIA Official Bought Gold Bars, Florida Homes

It seems the fraud busts never end. We've seen millions, possibly billions in fraud, welfare fraud, Medicare and Medicaid fraud; you name it, someone's scamming it.

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Now it's a former CIA officer who has been caught, in a fraud scheme reportedly netting him $194 million, which he (stupidly) spent on luxury real estate, and gold bullion.

Way to keep a low profile, stupid.

Former Federal Employee Pleads Guilty to Defrauding the Federal Government of Approximately $194 MILLION: Scheme Included the Fraudulent Acquisition of Tens of Millions of Dollars in Gold Bars and Luxury Properties in Florida “Federal employees are entrusted with serving the American people, not themselves,” said @AGToddBlanche. “The Trump Administration is committed to rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government, including by prosecuting those who foolishly defraud American taxpayers.” 🔗: https://t.co/CNkVSYA1fB — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) October 6, 2026

The X post reads:

Former Federal Employee Pleads Guilty to Defrauding the Federal Government of Approximately $194 MILLION: Scheme Included the Fraudulent Acquisition of Tens of Millions of Dollars in Gold Bars and Luxury Properties in Florida “Federal employees are entrusted with serving the American people, not themselves,” said @AGToddBlanche. “The Trump Administration is committed to rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government, including by prosecuting those who foolishly defraud American taxpayers.”

There is also an official press release on the matter, which you may view here. That release states in part:

According to court documents, Rush was employed in a senior executive-level position with a federal agency and held a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI) security clearance. He reached that position, in part, by lying about his education and military experience. Rush used his position of extraordinary public trust to create fictitious government authorities – including a fabricated Special Access Program – to obtain U.S. government funds for his personal benefit. Once he received the funds, Rush acquired gold bars and directed approximately $145 million in wire transfers that he ultimately used to purchase luxury real estate, watches, and at least one car. As a result of his scheme, Rush fraudulently obtained approximately $193,590,400 in U.S. government funds.

OK, that's the what of this affair, and we see now that the accused, David Rush, would seem to be about to get what's coming to him. But the other question is, simply, why?

This guy, let's face it, was working for the very government agency whose entire purpose is ferreting out secrets. And he wasn't making any effort to keep this a secret, from what we see here; the entire "luxury Florida real estate" kind of shouts out the news of a guy who's living way beyond his means. I have an old friend who was a CIA Field Intelligence Officer for 30 years, who has a lot of stories he can't tell anyone, but the one thing he has told me several times through the years is that this isn't a gig you go into expecting to get rich.

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The gold bars are kind of a giveaway, too. You can't just stock up on those at your corner drugstore. And look at that image; he had a lot of gold bars stashed away, and what look to be suitcases full of cash, too. And the FBI would probably be well-advised to make sure this guy doesn't have a few spoofed passports around that might allow him to skip the country, to someplace with no extradition treaty with the United States.

Every criminal, as I've related before, seems to combine three primary character traits in varying proportions: Greedy, mean, and stupid. David Rush, it seems, is pretty heavy on the greedy.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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