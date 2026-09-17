Boom: DHS Fires Back After GOP Rep. Maria Salazar Takes Aim at Trump in Campaign Ad

Despite being from the same political party and hailing from the same state, President Trump and Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (FL-27) don't always see eye-to-eye on the issues. Especially when that issue is the deportation of millions of foreigners currently in our country illegally.

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Trump has been full steam ahead on deportations since coming back into office last year, while Salazar, whose constituency in the Miami area skews heavily Hispanic, supports legislation that would allow illegal aliens to remain the U.S.

Salazar feels so strongly about the matter, in fact, that she made the rather bold decision to cut a campaign ad criticizing the president over his immigration agenda, saying he's "gone too far." She seems to be upset that some detainees have "no criminal record," conveniently omitting the fact that being here illegally is itself a crime.

The congresswoman says she is for "giving [illegal aliens] a dignified life in this promised land," although, curiously, also says that's not "amnesty." To bring home her message, she included shots of the White House and references to Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan – references that were presumably meant to shame the president.

The Salazar ad dropped Thursday morning, and by Thursday afternoon the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) roared back: Nope. No amnesty for illegals, now or ever.

DHS responds to this anti-Trump, anti-immigration enforcement ad by Republican Maria Salazar:



"There will be NO amnesty for illegal aliens. Not now, not ever."



BOOM. pic.twitter.com/SE9AwM1Pp5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 17, 2026

SCRIPT: Mr. President, some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far. In July, 50 percent of the 50,000 people who were detained had no criminal record. Be careful what your advisers are telling you about immigration policy. The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today. You can be for immigration like Lincoln was for slavery and Reagan was for communism. I’m not talking about giving them amnesty. I’m talking about giving them a dignified life in this promised land. I am María Elvira Salazar, and I approve this message.

That leaves Salazar in an interesting position: publicly warning a president from her own party that his signature immigration policy has “gone too far,” while championing a plan that would allow many of the people he wants deported to remain in the country legally.

This may play well in her district, but she's very clearly called for amnesty and the people in charge want no part of it.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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