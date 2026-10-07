CNN Trips Over Their Own Fact-Checker With Reporter's Stunt on Trump 'LA/San Diego' Story

The media can be quite infuriating.

The press and Democrats were certainly at it on Tuesday when they were spreading - and twisting - a comment that President Donald Trump made on Monday during a speech in Nebraska. As we noted, he was talking about why it was a "small price" to have higher gas prices for a short period of time, rather than letting Iran take out Los Angeles or San Diego. So that was then twisted into him calling on Iran to hit those cities. That is not what he was saying.

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As my RedState colleague Sister Toldjah reported, even a couple of CNN people who you might not think of as positive towards Trump weren't going for this spin: fact-checker Daniel Dale and political reporter Aaron Blake. Both said the language showed Trump was talking about the "small price" being the gas prices, and that he was not encouraging Iran to hit the cities. They both posted about that early Tuesday morning.

But then guess what? Guess who was pushing that very question back at President Donald Trump, despite what her two colleagues had already clarified? If you guessed Kaitlan Collins, you would be correct.

President Trump declines to answer when asked what he meant by "let them take out Los Angeles and San Diego." https://t.co/Y7DN0oN7sV — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 6, 2026

"President Trump declines to answer when asked what he meant by "let them take out Los Angeles and San Diego."

Um, Kaitlan? Maybe you should check with your own people who already explained it on X? Don't you people talk to each other?

Also, it doesn't even look like President Trump heard what she said here. So no, he's not "declining" to answer. He was already turning away; he probably didn't even hear what she asked. So I don't even think her description here is quite honest either.

But that's gross that they put that out there like that on air, and spin what he said that way when they have to know that's not what he meant, nor was it even the full context of what he'd stated.

Once again, this is a narrative that tends to whip up the crazies. The media and the Democrats have already done so much of that over the past 10 years against Trump. But they don't seem to care about what the dangerous results of spreading such bull might be. We've already seen the lunacy directed at Trump.

At this point, CNN shouldn't wonder why Trump and so many others now call them fake news when they do things like this, and why he might have an issue with Collins. I've lost track of how many fake stories there have been over the years, but there have been a ton.

It’s been a decade of CNN pretending they’re so dumb that they don’t understand what Trump is saying. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 7, 2026

Are we seriously on year 11 of the Fake News pretending not to understand what he’s saying? — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 7, 2026

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Your own colleague answered the question already. https://t.co/6z2f4kajzI — Media Research Center (@theMRC) October 7, 2026

I would like to hope that the new changes with the merger and Skydance taking over CNN will help with this nonsense. I'm not sure I believe they will truly change. But we shall see.

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