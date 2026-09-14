Scott Bessent Just Made Iran's 'Enablers' an Offer They Might Find Hard to Refuse

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent got right to the point with a tweet he posted Monday morning: If you have any information on those entities providing "financial lifelines" to Iran, we need to talk.

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Bessent revealed that Treasury has launched the next phase of its “Operation Economic Outcast,” which is an effort aimed at cutting off the financial networks that help keep the Iranian regime and its proxies funded. Specifically, he asked for "whistleblowers to come forward with tips about those who facilitate Iran’s terror."

“If you see something, say something,” Bessent wrote.

Treasury launched Operation Economic Outcast to cut off all financial lifelines to the Iranian regime and its enablers. That’s why I issued a new call for whistleblowers to come forward with tips about those who facilitate Iran’s terror.



To anyone worldwide with information on… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) September 14, 2026

Treasury launched Operation Economic Outcast to cut off all financial lifelines to the Iranian regime and its enablers. That’s why I issued a new call for whistleblowers to come forward with tips about those who facilitate Iran’s terror. To anyone worldwide with information on these lifelines: This is your chance. If you have actionable information for Treasury, you may be eligible for an award, no matter where you live or who signs your paycheck. If you see something, say something.

This isn't Bessent's first swing at the people keeping Iran's economy afloat (and it likely won't be his last).

Treasury has spent the last several months identifying and sanctioning those banks, cryptocurrency operations, front companies, oil brokers, shipping networks, and other middlemen Iran uses to get around sanctions levied by the U.S. So far, the government has gone after banks accused of providing critical financial lifelines to Tehran, as well as 36 companies, intermediaries, and other targets supporting Iran's aviation sector.

It appears that summoning whistleblowers is the next step in that operation. Treasury is already running a dedicated whistleblower program that encourages people to report information they may have about fraud, money laundering, and sanctions violations. Those who come forward are offered protections and possibly, as Bessent noted, some financial benefits.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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