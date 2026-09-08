Economic Outcast Now Grounding Iran’s Last Commercial Air Carriers

The economic straitjacket on Iran just keeps getting buckled up tighter and tighter, and it couldn't happen to a more deserving bunch of people than the military and civil leadership of that brutal 7th century theocracy. In the latest act in the U.S. Treasury Department's Operation Economic Outcast, the USA has effectively cut off any further funding to what remains of Iran's civil airlines. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent broke the news on his official X account.

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Under Operation Economic Outcast, we promised severe consequences for those providing financial lifelines to the Iranian regime. Today, we followed through on that promise with sanctions on companies that continue to support Mahan Air. Let this be a warning to anyone doing… https://t.co/NPC9FMhmZu — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) September 8, 2026

The Treasury Department followed up with an official press release, which has more details.

Today, under Operation Economic Outcast, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned 36 targets for supporting Iran’s aviation sector, which the regime uses to move weapons, personnel, and illicit cargo. Today’s action also targeted covert front companies, foreign intermediaries, and deceptive transshipment routes that Iran relies on to obtain U.S.-origin aircraft and sensitive technology. In addition to OFAC’s action, Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) is issuing an Alert asking financial institutions to report procurement networks supporting Iran’s aviation industry.

The release also states:

Any foreign firm or individual enabling sanctioned Iranian airlines—including through aircraft transfers, cargo services, or general sales agent support—will face serious consequences for supporting the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism. As Secretary Bessent has stated, Operation Economic Outcast will sever the economic lifelines that sustain the Iranian regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) via a sustained and systematic campaign to close every financial resource, including the aviation sector, that supports the leading state sponsor of terror. Any person that assists Iran’s aviation sector, from the provision of general sales agent services through to support to Iran’s covert aircraft procurement schemes, will be held accountable.

In all, 27 airlines and aviation companies have been targeted over their ties to Iran. That's a pretty good day's work. The action includes passenger and cargo operations, and goes a considerable way towards shutting down the various back-channels through which Iran has been obtaining not only aircraft but also replacement parts, tools, and supplies to keep the aircraft functioning. That will hit the regime pretty hard, as some of the leaders are no doubt counting on this as an avenue to get the heck out of Dodge if things start to come apart on them.

It's these actions, more than the military ones, that have the potential to bring down the Islamic Republic. We note that Iran's energy infrastructure has not yet been severely damaged, but it may not need to be; Iran's oil supplies are running out, its currency is all but worthless, and there are indications that some of the country's leadership are looking to the exits. It's hard to see all of this as anything but the curtain starting to come down; the main question is, when?

The Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) official notice on this new action may be viewed here.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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